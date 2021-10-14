Tamil Nadu: Woman, daughter die after eating chicken curry, suicide suspected

A 34-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter died on Tuesday after consuming chicken curry bought from a nearby hotel and a local soft drink. The deceased have been identified as Karpakavalli and her daughter Dharshini. The incident happened at Kovilpatti town in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, M Uthayasooriyan, said the woman could have mixed pesticide with food.

According to initial reports, Karpakavalli had apparently suffered a burning sensation after eating chicken gravy, after which she consumed a soft drink bought from a nearby shop. Within minutes, both the woman and daughter had breathing difficulties and began to throw up as well. Kaparkavalli’s elder son Shanmugapandian (8) alerted the nearby neighbours and relatives, after which the two were taken to Kovilapatti Government Hospital in an autorickshaw.

The doctors after examining them directed the relatives to rush them to Tirunelveli Government Hospital for further treatment. But both the mother and the daughter died on the way.

“The incident happened on Tuesday evening around 7 pm. Karpakavalli worked at a matchbox manufacturing unit while her husband, Elangovan, is a lorry driver. It is learnt that Elangovan had brought the food and given it to his wife. The doctors who examined her said it doesn’t look like a case of food poisoning. The officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Inspected the hotel and the shop from where the soft drink was bought and found the products were not expired. They have sent the samples to Thanjavur for the final report,” the DSP said.

Police further said that they have intercepted the phone calls of the woman and suspect that she had an extramarital affair over which she had arguments with her husband in recent times.

“However, we will get to know the full story only after completing the investigation. The post-mortem is completed, we are waiting for the final reports,” DSP Uthayasooriyan said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is going on.