Tamil Nadu taking all precautions against monkeypox: Health minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health Ma Subramanian recently said that the state is taking all precautions to prevent the spread of monkeypox and has stepped up monitoring of those coming from abroad at four international airports — Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli and Madurai – even as Covid-19 numbers have been hovering around 2,000 to 2,500 in the state over the last few days.

“As per the instructions of the Hon’ble chief minister of Tamil Nadu, today a study was conducted at the Chennai international airport on the prevention of the spread of monkeypox (Kurangammai),” the minister tweeted recently.

Subramanian further said that wards and sufficient number of beds have been allocated to deal with any possible cases of monkeypox that may be reported in the state in the coming days. “The government is prepared to handle the cases and we are taking all precautions to ensure the disease does not spread,” he added.

As the Centre had announced that it would establish 15 research centres to study monkeypox, Tamil Nadu had sought one in the state and, if approved, it will be set up at King’s Institute in Chennai, Subramanian said.

With two international flights arriving in Coimbatore daily, an average of 170 to 250 passengers land in the city and RT-PCR tests were carried out on such passengers for the last one month. However, there was no positive case among passengers either for Covid-19 or monkeypox, the minister said.

As far as passengers travelling by road are concerned, the health minister said that inspections are being carried out at 13 check-posts at the borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu since the outbreak of coronavirus and checking has been increased now with even children being strictly monitored, he added.

Subramanian confirmed that the government will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu on July 24, with 50,000 camps administering vaccination to people. He said that the focus will be on giving precautionary shots.

Earlier, during a vaccination camp held on July 11 in Thanjavur, the minister had said, “There has been no Covid-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu due to increase in vaccination and this has been a consolation amid rising cases.”

After inspecting the mega vaccination camp there, he assured that there was no need for a lockdown as only five per cent of the Covid patients were under treatment in both public and private healthcare facilities.