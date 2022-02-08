Tamil Nadu: Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to not form alliance in civic polls

The Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) has decided to field Independent candidates in the upcoming urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu. The outfit, which was formerly actor Vijay’s fan club, had made a significant poll debut by bagging 129 seats in the rural local body election held last year.

In a release, TVMI general secretary Bussy Anand said the organisation will also not enter any pre-poll alliance in the civic polls. So, district secretaries and other functionaries of the organisation will have to make extra effort to highlight the various welfare measures carried out by Thalapathy (Vijay) and the TVMI during the poll campaign.

Last month, Anand had told indianexpress.com that the outfit was hoping to better its performance in the forthcoming polls.

“Candidates are permitted to use Iyakkam’s photos and banners. Our Thalapathy is very particular about the well-being of the members. He has said that none of our candidates should incur any debt owing to the polls,” Anand said.

A total of 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts in the upcoming election. As per the data released by the state election department, as many as 74,383 nomination forms were received, of which 2,062 got rejected, 14,324 forms were withdrawn and 218 members got elected unopposed. In one of the wards in Sivaganga, there was no nomination.