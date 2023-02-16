Three labourers killed in detonator blast in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district

Three labourers were killed and another was critically injured in a detonator blast while digging a well at a farm in Alangulam in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Thursday.

While B Aravind (24) of Anaiyappapuram died on the spot, Asir Solomon (26) of Alangulam and Rajalingam (53) and Anaiyappapuram died at hospital later. Rajalingam’s son Mari Selvam (26) is undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The bodies were sent for postmortems.

Police arrested contractor Sakthivel (41) of Kalathimadam for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.

According to police, the four labourers engaged by Shakthivel had been working at the farm near Pudupatti for the past one week. The explosion took place around 8.30am, when they planted detonators to break rocky portions of the well.