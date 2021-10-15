Temples were reopened on weekends on public request, not due to political pressure: TN minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department, P K Sekar Babu has said the government decided to reopen temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays due to requests from the public and not pressure from other political parties.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued directions to reopen temples based on the request of public and other God believers,” Babu said, addressing reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

“He is called the people’s Chief Minister. Many people, including Peter Alphonse (Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission Chairman) and M H Jawahirullah (Papanasam MLA), requested the government to reopen places of worship.”

Babu was responding to questions on claims made by Tamil Nadu BJP leaders that the government had buckled under pressure from party leaders to reopen temples over the weekends. He said the recently held rural local body polls, which the DMK swept, reflected the trust the public had in Stalin, and hence, the claims made of parties were not true.

Babu also explained the precautionary measures put in place. “Following the safety measures issued by the central government, officials will be deployed to regulate the crowd to avoid large gatherings at one place, and provide face masks and sanitizers to devotees. Temple priests have been informed to avoid Archanai (potri) on Friday to avoid large gatherings, and devotees have been asked to avoid offering fruits and flowers to the Gods. Temperature check will be done for devotees and workers at the temples.”