Tamil Nadu: Tele-evangelist Paul Dhinakaran’s 28 properties raided by IT over tax evasion

The Income-Tax Department Wednesday raided close to 28 premises belonging to Paul Dhinakaran’s missionary ‘Jesus Calls’ for alleged tax evasion and foreign fund mismanagement.

The IT officers conducted searches in ‘Jesus Calls’ head office in Chennai, Dhinakaran’s residence, and in the Karunya Institute of Technology (deemed) located in Coimbatore. Other prayer towers located across the state are under the radar.

The search operation is expected to continue for a couple of days.

‘Jesus Calls’ was founded by late DGS Dhinakaran in 1962 and is now run by popular tele evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his family. According to their website, Jesus Calls gives sermons on Christianity in Tamil Nadu.

