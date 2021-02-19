Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 3 more UK returnees to TN test positive, tally now at 34

Six of the 34 primary cases are under hospital isolation. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 34 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai and Nilgiris, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2161 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and February 18, of which 1841 have been tested. Among these, seven have tested positive, 1816 have tested negative and the results of 15 passengers are awaited.

Hours after taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan Thursday ordered a floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress-led government in the Union Territory has the majority. Voting will take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed.