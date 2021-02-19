Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 3 more UK returnees to TN test positive, tally now at 34

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 34 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai and Nilgiris, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2161 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and February 18, of which 1841 have been tested. Among these, seven have tested positive, 1816 have tested negative and the results of 15 passengers are awaited.
Hours after taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan Thursday ordered a floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress-led government in the Union Territory has the majority. Voting will take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
Of the 34 primary cases, 28 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Six of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.
Tamil Nadu recorded 457 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,46,937. Among these, Chennai reported 138 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,936. The state recorded six deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,438. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 470 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,30,320.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4173. Till date, 5,11,793 males, 3,35,109 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,69,67,271 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,101 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 255 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 187 are private facilities.
