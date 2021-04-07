Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Over 2 crore samples tested in TN as state records 3645 fresh cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3645 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,07,124. Among these, Chennai reported 1303 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,56,359. The state recorded 15 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,804. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1809 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,68,722.
Voting for the high stakes assembly elections in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday. The top stars of the Tamil film industry descended on their designated polling stations across the state to exercise their right to vote. And their presence added more drama to an already high-voltage election day. Many celebrities showed up to vote very early in the morning to beat the crowd. Most of them chose to cast their vote without using their celebrity status to jump the line. Actor Suriya, his father Sivakumar and his younger brother Karthi stood in the line along with other electors, waited for their turn patiently to vote. The stars also posed for cameras for the media and showed their inked fingers, while some fans seized the opportunity to grab a quick selfie with them irrespective of whether they approved or not.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of likely development of heatwave conditions over multiple states in the country lasting till the end of this week. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and interior parts of Tamil Nadu will experience heatwave till Thursday.
Over the last two days, the day temperature over these regions have remained 2 to 4 degrees above normal and is expected to remain over 40 degrees Celsius till April 8. Nagpur (41 degrees Celsius) and Akola (42.5 degrees Celsius) remained hot on Tuesday.
In view of Covid-19 surge in Telangana, teachers are directed to attend half a day school. The Director of School Education, Telangana in a circular Tuesday mentioned that following a meeting with the state education minister and teachers unions, it has been decided that the teachers will attend schools from 8 am to 12:30 pm with effect from April 7.
The teachers have to maintain Covid-19 guidelines — social distancing, carrying hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed to enter school. All the schools, educational institutions in the state were closed since March. The decision was taken following a number of Covid-19 clusters had emerged in residential schools and hostels.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 25,598. Till date, 5,47,561 males, 3,59,527 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,00,93,091 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 80,856 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 260 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 191 are private facilities.
