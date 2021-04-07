scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Over 2 crore samples tested in TN as state records 3645 fresh cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 25,598.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 7, 2021 9:21:25 am
Chennai, Chennai news, Chennai Covid cases, Chennai coronavirus, IT corridor Covid cases, Perungudi Covid cluster, Indian ExpressFrontline workers stand in queue for a health check up before getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination camp, organised by Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3645 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,07,124. Among these, Chennai reported 1303 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,56,359. The state recorded 15 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,804. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1809 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,68,722.

Also Read |Assembly elections wrap: TMC accuses BJP of attacking party candidate; Kanimozhi votes in PPE suit; and more

Voting for the high stakes assembly elections in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday. The top stars of the Tamil film industry descended on their designated polling stations across the state to exercise their right to vote. And their presence added more drama to an already high-voltage election day. Many celebrities showed up to vote very early in the morning to beat the crowd. Most of them chose to cast their vote without using their celebrity status to jump the line. Actor Suriya, his father Sivakumar and his younger brother Karthi stood in the line along with other electors, waited for their turn patiently to vote. The stars also posed for cameras for the media and showed their inked fingers, while some fans seized the opportunity to grab a quick selfie with them irrespective of whether they approved or not.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:21 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Heatwave over Tamil Nadu likely this week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of likely development of heatwave conditions over multiple states in the country lasting till the end of this week. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and interior parts of Tamil Nadu will experience heatwave till Thursday.

Over the last two days, the day temperature over these regions have remained 2 to 4 degrees above normal and is expected to remain over 40 degrees Celsius till April 8. Nagpur (41 degrees Celsius) and Akola (42.5 degrees Celsius) remained hot on Tuesday.

09:17 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Covid-19 spike: Half day for school teachers in Telangana

In view of Covid-19 surge in Telangana, teachers are directed to attend half a day school. The Director of School Education, Telangana in a circular Tuesday mentioned that following a meeting with the state education minister and teachers unions, it has been decided that the teachers will attend schools from 8 am to 12:30 pm with effect from April 7.

The teachers have to maintain Covid-19 guidelines — social distancing, carrying hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed to enter school. All the schools, educational institutions in the state were closed since March. The decision was taken following a number of Covid-19 clusters had emerged in residential schools and hostels.

09:10 (IST)07 Apr 2021
TN reports 3645 fresh cases, 1303 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 3645 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,07,124. Among these, Chennai reported 1303 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,56,359. The state recorded 15 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,804. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1809 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,68,722.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 25,598. Till date, 5,47,561 males, 3,59,527 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,00,93,091 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 80,856 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 260 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 191 are private facilities.

09:09 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Assembly Elections, Assembly election 2021, Tamil Nadu Assembly pools, Actor Vijay, Actor Vijay on Bicycle, Actor Vijay vote, Actor Vijay rides bicycle to polling booth, Actor Vijay bicycle viral video, Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Trending news, Indian Express news The actor was seen wearing a green t-shirt paired with blue pants and a facemask, when he turned up at the polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Tamil superstar Vijay, nicknamed ‘Thalapati’, came to his designated polling booth on a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Tuesday, prompting speculations and reactions online. While many said the move may have been the actor’s way of registering his protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, others said it was a message to people to travel emission-free.

In view of Covid-19 surge in Telangana, teachers are directed to attend half a day school. The Director of School Education, Telangana in a circular Tuesday mentioned that following a meeting with the state education minister and teachers unions, it has been decided that the teachers will attend schools from 8 am to 12:30 pm with effect from April 7.

