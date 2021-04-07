Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Over 2 crore samples tested in TN as state records 3645 fresh cases, 15 deaths

Frontline workers stand in queue for a health check up before getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination camp, organised by Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3645 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,07,124. Among these, Chennai reported 1303 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,56,359. The state recorded 15 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,804. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1809 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,68,722.

Voting for the high stakes assembly elections in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday. The top stars of the Tamil film industry descended on their designated polling stations across the state to exercise their right to vote. And their presence added more drama to an already high-voltage election day. Many celebrities showed up to vote very early in the morning to beat the crowd. Most of them chose to cast their vote without using their celebrity status to jump the line. Actor Suriya, his father Sivakumar and his younger brother Karthi stood in the line along with other electors, waited for their turn patiently to vote. The stars also posed for cameras for the media and showed their inked fingers, while some fans seized the opportunity to grab a quick selfie with them irrespective of whether they approved or not.