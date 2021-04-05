Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 3581 fresh cases, active cases now at 21,958

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,96,06,156 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3581 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,99,807. Among these, Chennai reported 1344 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,53,760. The state recorded 14 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,778. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1813 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,65,071.

Days ahead of polling in Tamil Nadu on April 6, the Income Tax department raided 28 premises linked to DMK leaders. Four belonged to DMK chief M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai and her powerful husband V Sabareesan, apart from the premises of a close aide of Sabareesan. If the DMK is elected to power, Sabareesan, Stalin’s strategist, facilitator and sounding board, is expected to be one of the most powerful faces in the state.