Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 3581 fresh cases, active cases now at 21,958

Days ahead of polling in Tamil Nadu on April 6, the Income Tax department raided 28 premises linked to DMK leaders. Four belonged to DMK chief M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai and her powerful husband V Sabareesan, apart from the premises of a close aide of Sabareesan. If the DMK is elected to power, Sabareesan, Stalin’s strategist, facilitator and sounding board, is expected to be one of the most powerful faces in the state.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) is offering joint doctoral programme in collaboration with Deakin UniversitY. The programme, as per the institute, will be offered in a wide array of subjects include materials and smart manufacturing, affordable healthcare, food, environment and agriculture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cyber-physical systems, and energy.
The candidates need to possess a BTech or MTech degree to be eligible for the doctoral programme, also they have to qualify in the interview round. The qualified candidates can spend between 3 to 12 months at Deakin University as per the research requirements.
The students will get PhD fellowship including the travel expenses to Deakin university. The varsity will also provide a full tuition fee waiver for upto four years. On completing the programme, the candidates will be awarded certificates from both institutes.
A total of 248 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 124 arrivals and 124 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu recorded 3581 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,99,807. Among these, Chennai reported 1344 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,53,760. The state recorded 14 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,778. Twelve of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1813 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,65,071.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 21,958. Till date, 5,43,189 males, 3,56,582 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,96,06,156 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 82,187 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
