Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 2342 fresh cases, 16 deaths as cases continue to rise rapidly

Madras HC asks parents of same-sex partners to undergo counselling

The Madras High Court has asked the parents of two women, who were in a live-in relationship, to subject themselves to counselling by a specialist in the field, to face the matter wisely. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave an interim order on Tuesday, hoped that the parties will work towards a peaceful resolution.

'What is required for the present is an understanding of the issue in hand,' the judge said. He was passing orders on a petition from the women, seeking protection for their living together without any disturbance from their respective parents. While one of them was 22 and pursuing MBA, the other woman, 20, was an undergraduate student. They were natives of Madurai district and were in a relationship for about two years.

They told the judge their friendship blossomed into love and that they were very clear that both of them will be a partner to each other for life. But, their parents did not like this. They exerted pressure on them to separate. The women left Madurai and were presently under the care of a city-based NGO.

Read more