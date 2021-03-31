Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 2342 fresh cases, 16 deaths as cases continue to rise rapidly

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2342 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,84,094. Among these, Chennai reported 874 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,48,031. The state recorded 16 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,700. Fourteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1463 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,56,548.
Hitting out at the main opposition player DMK and its ally, the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised the two parties to ‘control’ their leaders. Referring to recent remarks by top DMK leaders, including former Union telecom minister A Raja, at a rally in support of state BJP president and the party’s Dharapuram nominee L Murugan, the PM said if they come to power, “they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu”.
A 36-year-old real estate broker and his two associates were arrested by Hyderabad police Tuesday for impersonating a high-ranking government official and cheating nearly 100 persons of around Rs 3 crore after promising them favours.
Addressing the press, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that one Avushodapu Sudhakar collected huge amounts on the pretext of providing them double-bedroom houses under the state government’s flagship scheme, allotment of government lands, jobs in the government sector, and even promised to arrange gold at a price cheaper than the market price.
Sudhakar had employed Sangoju Naga Raju (35) and Battala Bheemaiah (32), who moved along with him as security guards, and also carried a toy pistol for his security, said police.
The Madras High Court has asked the parents of two women, who were in a live-in relationship, to subject themselves to counselling by a specialist in the field, to face the matter wisely. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave an interim order on Tuesday, hoped that the parties will work towards a peaceful resolution.
'What is required for the present is an understanding of the issue in hand,' the judge said. He was passing orders on a petition from the women, seeking protection for their living together without any disturbance from their respective parents. While one of them was 22 and pursuing MBA, the other woman, 20, was an undergraduate student. They were natives of Madurai district and were in a relationship for about two years.
They told the judge their friendship blossomed into love and that they were very clear that both of them will be a partner to each other for life. But, their parents did not like this. They exerted pressure on them to separate. The women left Madurai and were presently under the care of a city-based NGO.
Three people including a school teacher have been arrested by the district police of Tenkasi for sharing on social media a picture of a postal ballot with a vote cast ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.
The action was taken based on a complaint by S Palani Nadar, a Congress candidate from the Tenkasi Assembly constituency. He claimed Sahara Arockia Anishtal, a graduate teacher from RC Middle School in Surandai, had cast her vote through a postal ballot, taken a picture of the ballot paper and shared it with her friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.
Following the complaint, the school administration was directed by the district election in-charge to suspend the teacher, and send a compliance report to the district education officer.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 14,846. Till date, 5,33,873 males, 3,50,185 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,95,11,655 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 83,154 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
