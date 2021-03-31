scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 2342 fresh cases, 16 deaths as cases continue to rise rapidly

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 14,846.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 31, 2021 10:09:01 am
Chennai, COVID-19, CoronavirusTill date, 5,33,873 males, 3,50,185 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2342 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,84,094. Among these, Chennai reported 874 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,48,031. The state recorded 16 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,700. Fourteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1463 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,56,548.

Click here for more

Hitting out at the main opposition player DMK and its ally, the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised the two parties to ‘control’ their leaders. Referring to recent remarks by top DMK leaders, including former Union telecom minister A Raja, at a rally in support of state BJP president and the party’s Dharapuram nominee L Murugan, the PM said if they come to power, “they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu”.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:09 (IST)31 Mar 2021
Hyderabad: Man posing as high-ranking government official dupes people of Rs 3 crore, arrested

A 36-year-old real estate broker and his two associates were arrested by Hyderabad police Tuesday for impersonating a high-ranking government official and cheating nearly 100 persons of around Rs 3 crore after promising them favours.

Addressing the press, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that one Avushodapu Sudhakar collected huge amounts on the pretext of providing them double-bedroom houses under the state government’s flagship scheme, allotment of government lands, jobs in the government sector, and even promised to arrange gold at a price cheaper than the market price.

Sudhakar had employed Sangoju Naga Raju (35) and Battala Bheemaiah (32), who moved along with him as security guards, and also carried a toy pistol for his security, said police.

Read more

09:17 (IST)31 Mar 2021
Madras HC asks parents of same-sex partners to undergo counselling

The Madras High Court has asked the parents of two women, who were in a live-in relationship, to subject themselves to counselling by a specialist in the field, to face the matter wisely. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave an interim order on Tuesday, hoped that the parties will work towards a peaceful resolution.

'What is required for the present is an understanding of the issue in hand,' the judge said. He was passing orders on a petition from the women, seeking protection for their living together without any disturbance from their respective parents. While one of them was 22 and pursuing MBA, the other woman, 20, was an undergraduate student. They were natives of Madurai district and were in a relationship for about two years.

They told the judge their friendship blossomed into love and that they were very clear that both of them will be a partner to each other for life. But, their parents did not like this. They exerted pressure on them to separate. The women left Madurai and were presently under the care of a city-based NGO. 

Read more

09:11 (IST)31 Mar 2021
Tenkasi: Three including teacher arrested for sharing picture of postal vote on Facebook

Three people including a school teacher have been arrested by the district police of Tenkasi for sharing on social media a picture of a postal ballot with a vote cast ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

The action was taken based on a complaint by S Palani Nadar, a Congress candidate from the Tenkasi Assembly constituency. He claimed Sahara Arockia Anishtal, a graduate teacher from RC Middle School in Surandai, had cast her vote through a postal ballot, taken a picture of the ballot paper and shared it with her friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Following the complaint, the school administration was directed by the district election in-charge to suspend the teacher, and send a compliance report to the district education officer.

Read more

09:09 (IST)31 Mar 2021
TN reports 2342 fresh cases, 16 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 2342 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,84,094. Among these, Chennai reported 874 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,48,031. The state recorded 16 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,700. Fourteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1463 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,56,548.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 14,846. Till date, 5,33,873 males, 3,50,185 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,95,11,655 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 83,154 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.

09:06 (IST)31 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

In the video, a footage of a classical dancer was shown to highlight the cultural value of the state. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday was trolled by netizens on social media for using the footage of Dr. Srinidhi Chidambaram, wife of Sivaganga Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in one of their promotional videos ahead of the state Assembly polls. On March 28, the party had shared a video on their Twitter page titled “Let Lotus Bloom, let Tamil Nadu grow.”

READ | In faux pas, Tamil Nadu BJP uses Srinidhi Chidambaram’s dance performance clip for party promo

Three people including a school teacher have been arrested by the district police of Tenkasi for sharing on social media a picture of a postal ballot with a vote cast ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. The action was taken based on a complaint by S Palani Nadar, a Congress candidate from the Tenkasi Assembly constituency.

READ | Tenkasi: Three including teacher arrested for sharing picture of postal vote on Facebook

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad March 29, 30 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X
x