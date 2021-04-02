scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai tally now at 2,50,000 as city records 1083 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 17,043. Till date, 5,37,079 males, 3,52,375 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 2, 2021 9:11:09 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,96,81,244 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2817 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,89,490. Among these, Chennai reported 1083 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,50,000. The state recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,738 Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1634 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,59,709.

Also Read |Chennai: Corporation steps up measures to reduce spread of COVID-19

If V K Sasikala’s family has lost out the most in Tamil Nadu politics after J Jayalalithaa’s death, spare a thought for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Picked twice by Jayalalithaa to serve as stop-gap CM while she had to step down over charges, the 70-year-old who might have expected the chair following her death as reward for this abiding loyalty now finds it irretrievably out of reach. And it may get worse. A deputy to Chief Minister E Palaniswami now for four years, Panneerselvam is facing a tough battle in Bodinayakanur constituency near Theni.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:11 (IST)02 Apr 2021
Stalin’s son targets PM; Swaraj, Jaitley daughters protest

A poll campaign speech made by DMK chief M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a controversy on Thursday.

During his road show at Dharapuram on Wednesday, a day after Modi’s campaign there for BJP state president L Murugan, Udhayanidhi said: “Modi had come here yesterday and accused that I had taken a shortcut route… Who is saying that? Being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, we know that how Modi sidelined many… I have the list”.

He then went on to name party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha (who recently joined Trinamool Congress); Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. He claimed Swaraj and Jaitley “died of troubles” for which he blamed the Prime Minister.

09:07 (IST)02 Apr 2021
TN reports 2817 fresh cases, 19 deaths as cases continue to surge across state

Tamil Nadu recorded 2817 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,89,490. Among these, Chennai reported 1083 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,50,000. The state recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,738 Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1634 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,59,709.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 17,043. Till date, 5,37,079 males, 3,52,375 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,96,81,244 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 85,876 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.

09:05 (IST)02 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

DMK, A Raja, Tamil Nadu election, Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021, india news, indian express DMK leader A Raja (File Photo)

Terming his remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami “obscene” and akin to “lowering the dignity of women”, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday reprimanded senior DMK leader A Raja and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours. The EC also delisted his name from the list of star campaigners ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on April 6. “The commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during the election campaign,” reads the ECI order dated April 1 and addressed to Raja.

READ | Anti-EPS remarks: A Raja debarred from campaigning for 48 hours, delisted as star campaigner

Going to polls on April 17, byelection to Telangana’s Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency is essentially a fight between a 7-time Congress legislator and son of the TRS leader who defeated the former in 2018. The BJP’s performance, which claims to be the main challenger to the ruling dispensation in the next general elections in 2023, will be keenly watched. While the Congress party was quick to name K Jana Reddy (74) as its candidate on the day the Election Commission of India issued the poll notification, the TRS and BJP chose to name their candidates Nomula Bagath Kumar (37) and Dr. Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik (36), respectively, only a day before the last date for filing nominations

READ | Telangana: Newcomer versus veteran in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll; BJP hopes to give tough fight

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad March 31, April 1 Highlights

