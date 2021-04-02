Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai tally now at 2,50,000 as city records 1083 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2817 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,89,490. Among these, Chennai reported 1083 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,50,000. The state recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,738 Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1634 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,59,709.
If V K Sasikala’s family has lost out the most in Tamil Nadu politics after J Jayalalithaa’s death, spare a thought for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Picked twice by Jayalalithaa to serve as stop-gap CM while she had to step down over charges, the 70-year-old who might have expected the chair following her death as reward for this abiding loyalty now finds it irretrievably out of reach. And it may get worse. A deputy to Chief Minister E Palaniswami now for four years, Panneerselvam is facing a tough battle in Bodinayakanur constituency near Theni.
A poll campaign speech made by DMK chief M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a controversy on Thursday.
During his road show at Dharapuram on Wednesday, a day after Modi’s campaign there for BJP state president L Murugan, Udhayanidhi said: “Modi had come here yesterday and accused that I had taken a shortcut route… Who is saying that? Being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, we know that how Modi sidelined many… I have the list”.
He then went on to name party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha (who recently joined Trinamool Congress); Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. He claimed Swaraj and Jaitley “died of troubles” for which he blamed the Prime Minister.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2817 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,89,490. Among these, Chennai reported 1083 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,50,000. The state recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,738 Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1634 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,59,709.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 17,043. Till date, 5,37,079 males, 3,52,375 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,96,81,244 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 85,876 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
