Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai tally now at 2,50,000 as city records 1083 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2817 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,89,490. Among these, Chennai reported 1083 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,50,000. The state recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 12,738 Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1634 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,59,709.

If V K Sasikala’s family has lost out the most in Tamil Nadu politics after J Jayalalithaa’s death, spare a thought for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Picked twice by Jayalalithaa to serve as stop-gap CM while she had to step down over charges, the 70-year-old who might have expected the chair following her death as reward for this abiding loyalty now finds it irretrievably out of reach. And it may get worse. A deputy to Chief Minister E Palaniswami now for four years, Panneerselvam is facing a tough battle in Bodinayakanur constituency near Theni.