Friday, March 05, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 482 fresh cases, 4 deaths as cases slowly rise in state

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3978.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 5, 2021 9:22:15 am
Outside Chennai central railway station.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 482 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,53,449. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,36,260. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,508. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 490 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,36,963.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,76,81,361 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,706 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

The latest seroprevelance survey in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the city’s residents have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to the coronavirus. The survey also revealed that more than 75 per cent of the seropositive population did not know they had contracted coronavirus infection in the past.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

09:22 (IST)05 Mar 2021
DMK seals poll pact with VCK ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, allots six seats

The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

DMK president MK Stalin and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan signed an electoral pact at the former’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

“We have decided to contest from six constituencies using our individual symbol. Although many were dissatisfied, we decided to accept the deal to stop ‘Sanathana’ forces from winning in Tamil Nadu. BJP and the ‘Sangh Parivar’ are planning several conspiracies against Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In absence of DMK president Kalaignar Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, the saffron camp is planning to wipe out both the Dravidian parties and are encouraging anti-secular forces to destroy this land of social justice,” VCK founder and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan said.

09:20 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.

The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.

In a statement in Chennai on Thursday, he said all District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the voter information slip at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors. (PTI)

09:11 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Mogappair East: Parts of West End Colony, Golden Colony, Jeevan Bima Nagar, TVS Colony, Collector Nagar, Parts of TVS Avenue, Officer's Colony, Elango Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Padi Pudhu Nagar and Thiruvallur Nagar.
09:07 (IST)05 Mar 2021
TN reports 482 fresh cases, 4 deaths

09:04 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

DMK-VCK seal poll alliance DMK chief MK Stalin signs the poll pact with VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: Janardhan Koushik)

The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters, VCK founder and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, said though they are not very pleased with the number of seats offered to them, they have decided to accept the deal considering the political situation and to uphold social justice in the state.

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Deputy General Secretary L K Sudhish targeted the AIADMK on Wednesday as seat sharing talks between the alliance partners broke down ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sudhish claimed the AIADMK would have “vanished” had it not forged an alliance with the DMDK in 2011. Addressing party workers in Arni near Tiruvannamalai, Sudhish said the alliance would be decided by party leader Captain Vijayakant in a couple of days.

