Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 482 fresh cases, 4 deaths as cases slowly rise in state

Outside Chennai central railway station.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 482 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,53,449. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 2,36,260. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,508. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 490 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,36,963.



According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,76,81,361 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,706 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

The latest seroprevelance survey in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the city’s residents have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to the coronavirus. The survey also revealed that more than 75 per cent of the seropositive population did not know they had contracted coronavirus infection in the past.