Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 482 fresh cases, 4 deaths as cases slowly rise in state

Tamil Nadu recorded 482 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,53,449. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 2,36,260. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,508. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 490 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,36,963.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,76,81,361 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,706 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
The latest seroprevelance survey in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the city’s residents have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to the coronavirus. The survey also revealed that more than 75 per cent of the seropositive population did not know they had contracted coronavirus infection in the past.
The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan signed an electoral pact at the former’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
“We have decided to contest from six constituencies using our individual symbol. Although many were dissatisfied, we decided to accept the deal to stop ‘Sanathana’ forces from winning in Tamil Nadu. BJP and the ‘Sangh Parivar’ are planning several conspiracies against Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In absence of DMK president Kalaignar Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, the saffron camp is planning to wipe out both the Dravidian parties and are encouraging anti-secular forces to destroy this land of social justice,” VCK founder and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan said.
The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.
The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.
In a statement in Chennai on Thursday, he said all District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the voter information slip at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3978. Till date, 5,15,644 males, 3,37,770 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
