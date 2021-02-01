Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 9 UK returnees to TN who tested positive for UK strain discharged, under home quarantine

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4554. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that nine (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) of the 46 samples which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. While 26 have tested negative, the results of 11 more samples are awaited.

All the nine patients have been discharged and kept under home quarantine after testing negative in their follow-up RT-PCR test.

Tamil Nadu recorded 508 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,38,340. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,286. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,356. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 523 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,21,430.