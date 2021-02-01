Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 9 UK returnees to TN who tested positive for UK strain discharged, under home quarantine

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that nine (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) of the 46 samples which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. While 26 have tested negative, the results of 11 more samples are awaited.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Lockdown extended till Feb 28; Colleges, classes 9 and 11 to reopen on Feb 8
All the nine patients have been discharged and kept under home quarantine after testing negative in their follow-up RT-PCR test.
Tamil Nadu recorded 508 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,38,340. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,286. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,356. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 523 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,21,430.
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by the prison officials on completion her jail term in a corruption case, authorities said.
The family has decided to take Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to Chennai, sources close to her said, adding the hospital has advised her to be under self-quarantine for sometime.
Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 recently while under judicial custody.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 508 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,38,340. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,286.
The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,356. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 523 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,21,430.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4554. Till date, 5,06,678 males, 3,31,628 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,60,19,962 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 54,043 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.