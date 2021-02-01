scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 9 UK returnees to TN who tested positive for UK strain discharged, under home quarantine

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,60,19,962 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: February 1, 2021 9:45:54 am
Chennai, COVID-19 testAs of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4554. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that nine (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) of the 46 samples which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. While 26 have tested negative, the results of 11 more samples are awaited.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Lockdown extended till Feb 28; Colleges, classes 9 and 11 to reopen on Feb 8

All the nine patients have been discharged and kept under home quarantine after testing negative in their follow-up RT-PCR test.

Tamil Nadu recorded 508 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,38,340. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,286. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,356. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 523 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,21,430.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:45 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by the prison officials on completion her jail term in a corruption case, authorities said.

The family has decided to take Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to Chennai, sources close to her said, adding the hospital has advised her to be under self-quarantine for sometime.

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 recently while under judicial custody.

09:45 (IST)01 Feb 2021
TN reports 508 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 508 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,38,340. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,286.

The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,356. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 523 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,21,430.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4554. Till date, 5,06,678 males, 3,31,628 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,60,19,962 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 54,043 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

09:42 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Sasikala discharged, sends a signal from Jaya’s car with ADMK flag Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital after Covid. (PTI)

Four days after she completed her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, and minutes after her discharge following treatment for Covid, V K Sasikala sent a political signal to her supporters — she came out of the hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday inside the late J Jayalalithaa’s trademark Toyota Prado vehicle with an AIADMK flag on it. The message from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s close aide and ex-general secretary of AIADMK was not lost on the ruling party in her state. Senior AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said using the flag was “against the interests” of the party as Sasikala had been expelled. “Sasikala has no right to use the AIADMK flag on the vehicle,” he said.

READ | Sasikala discharged, sends a signal from Jaya’s car with ADMK flag

While Rajinikanth’s on again-off again flirtation with politics seems indefinitely suspended for now, it adds another chapter to the ties between Tamil Nadu politics and its film industry. And though MGR remains its most successful link — for reasons beyond his stardom — this story doesn’t begin or end with him. The common thread is that unlike other parts of the country, cine stars entering politics in Tamil Nadu have failed to click without a solid grounding in political ideology.

READ | Film stars entering politics in Tamil Nadu have failed to click without a solid grounding in political ideology

