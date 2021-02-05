Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 494 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 494 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,40,360. Among these, Chennai reported 149 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,855. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,375. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 517 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,23,518.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,62,28,801 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,882 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.
At a time when supporters of ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala are preparing for a grand welcome on Monday, when she is to arrive in Chennai, senior AIADMK leaders and Tamil Nadu ministers C Ve Shanmugam and D Vijayakumar met DGP J K Tripathy on Thursday and sought steps to prevent her from using the party flag. The AIADMK leaders’ move comes against the backdrop of party functionaries facing action in several districts for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4467. Till date, 5,07,889 males, 3,32,437 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
