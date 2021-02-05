Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 494 fresh cases, 4 deaths

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: February 5, 2021 9:20:10 am
COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus TestAs of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4467. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 494 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,40,360. Among these, Chennai reported 149 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,855. The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,375. Three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 517 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,23,518.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,62,28,801 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,882 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

At a time when supporters of ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala are preparing for a grand welcome on Monday, when she is to arrive in Chennai, senior AIADMK leaders and Tamil Nadu ministers C Ve Shanmugam and D Vijayakumar met DGP J K Tripathy on Thursday and sought steps to prevent her from using the party flag. The AIADMK leaders’ move comes against the backdrop of party functionaries facing action in several districts for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:20 (IST)05 Feb 2021
Chennai records 149 fresh cases, taking tally to over 2.31 lakh

09:19 (IST)05 Feb 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Chennai Metro, CMRL As many as 13.43 lakh passengers have availed the service of Chennai Metro in January 2021.

The patronage of Chennai Metro saw a huge spike in January in comparison with previous months. As per a release, as many as 13.43 lakh passengers have availed the service of Chennai Metro in January 2021. On January 27 alone, a total of 63,699 passengers have used the metro train to commute. Ever since the lockdown was relaxed in the city in September 2020, a total of 44,96,141 passengers have travelled in the metro till January 2021.

READ | Chennai Metro Rail sees huge spike in patronage

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Five blindfold man, thrash him with cane; video goes viral

The past Sunday was a happy day at Nutakki Asha and Navakumar’s home. Neighbours, friends and relatives poured in, showering their blessings on mother-to-be Steffi, at her seemantham, the traditional Telugu baby shower. Steffi is the couple’s 15-month-old pet dog. The house was decorated for the special occasion and a dressed-up Steffi, seated on a throne-like sofa, welcomed all the well-wishers, as they applied vermilion on her forehead.

READ | Telangana couple throws baby shower for pet dog: ‘She’s a daughter for us’

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

