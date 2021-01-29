Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 8.19 lakh as cases continue to decline in the state

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 503 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,36,818. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,834. The state recorded six deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,339. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 544 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,19,850.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4629. Till date, 5,05,756 males, 3,31,028 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer and wife of ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth, Premalatha Vijaykanth, has said that her party expects senior ally AIADMK to allocate 41 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. Premalatha added that it will be similar to the deal her outfit struck with the ruling party in the 2011 Assembly polls. Though her party is still keeping cordial ties with the AIADMK, Premalatha said the ruling party should initiate seat-sharing talks at the earliest as it will enable the alliance partners to campaign. The state election is just a few months away.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s residence, ‘Veda Nilayam’ in Poes Garden, was formally inaugurated as a memorial Thursday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, state cabinet ministers and other senior AIADMK functionaries participated in the event and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Amma’.
The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the state government from throwing the memorial open to the public. Passing interim orders on the petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs J Deepa and J Deepak, the court said the inauguration event alone can take place as scheduled.
A total of 251 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,58,60,674 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 52,457 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.
