Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 8.19 lakh as cases continue to decline in the state

A total of 52,457 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 503 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,36,818. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,834. The state recorded six deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,339. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 544 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,19,850.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4629. Till date, 5,05,756 males, 3,31,028 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer and wife of ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth, Premalatha Vijaykanth, has said that her party expects senior ally AIADMK to allocate 41 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. Premalatha added that it will be similar to the deal her outfit struck with the ruling party in the 2011 Assembly polls. Though her party is still keeping cordial ties with the AIADMK, Premalatha said the ruling party should initiate seat-sharing talks at the earliest as it will enable the alliance partners to campaign. The state election is just a few months away.