Friday, January 29, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 8.19 lakh as cases continue to decline in the state

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,58,60,674 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 29, 2021 9:25:37 am
COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus testA total of 52,457 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 503 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,36,818. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,834. The state recorded six deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,339. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 544 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,19,850.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4629. Till date, 5,05,756 males, 3,31,028 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer and wife of ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth, Premalatha Vijaykanth, has said that her party expects senior ally AIADMK to allocate 41 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. Premalatha added that it will be similar to the deal her outfit struck with the ruling party in the 2011 Assembly polls. Though her party is still keeping cordial ties with the AIADMK, Premalatha said the ruling party should initiate seat-sharing talks at the earliest as it will enable the alliance partners to campaign. The state election is just a few months away.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:25 (IST)29 Jan 2021
Jayalalithaa’s residence inaugurated as a memorial

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s residence, ‘Veda Nilayam’ in Poes Garden, was formally inaugurated as a memorial Thursday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, state cabinet ministers and other senior AIADMK functionaries participated in the event and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Amma’.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the state government from throwing the memorial open to the public. Passing interim orders on the petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs J Deepa and J Deepak, the court said the inauguration event alone can take place as scheduled.

09:23 (IST)29 Jan 2021
251 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 251 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:19 (IST)29 Jan 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Royapettah: Pattulas Road, Whites Road, ROB Street, Parts of Anna Salai, Bharathi Salai, Perumal Mudali Street, Thalaiyari Street and Somu Street and surrounding areas.
09:16 (IST)29 Jan 2021
TN reports 503 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 503 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,36,818. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,834.

The state recorded six deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,339. All six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 544 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,19,850.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4629. Till date, 5,05,756 males, 3,31,028 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,58,60,674 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 52,457 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

09:13 (IST)29 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Jayalalithaa's house, Veda Nilayam, Poes Garden The court order said that once the function is over, the key of the premises of ‘Veda Nilayam’ should be handed over to the Court Registrar by authorities as the valuable movables of the late Chief Minister, to which the petitioners are now heirs, have to be valued. (Twitter/@koushiktweets)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s residence, ‘Veda Nilayam’ in Poes Garden, was formally inaugurated as a memorial Thursday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, state cabinet ministers and other senior AIADMK functionaries participated in the event and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Amma’.

Researchers at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have come up with a low-cost solution for sorting plastic waste, offering 97 per cent average accuracy in identification of samples. It could be a game changer in a world where the first step to recycling mounds of plastic waste is to effectively sort and identify the type and grade of plastic.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

