scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 2 UK returnees to TN who tested positive with UK strain under hospital isolation

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,56,40,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 25, 2021 9:41:16 am
Chennai, Chennai Coronavirus Test, Chennai COVID-19 Test, Chennai CoronavirusHealth workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 566 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,34,740. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,195. The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,316. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 642 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,17,520.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that a total of nine samples (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing.

Months ahead of the Assembly polls and a week after his visit to Madurai for Pongal celebrations and a Jallikattu event, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched what may be his longest campaign in Tamil Nadu with a roadshow in Coimbatore. In his speeches, Gandhi was seen largely targeting the BJP government at the Centre rather than the ruling AIADMK in the state. “You have a government in Tamil Nadu that is compromised. Narendra Modi uses agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate for this,” Gandhi said, adding that Modi cannot control the people of Tamil Nadu even if the government of Tamil Nadu is under his control.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:41 (IST)25 Jan 2021
2 UK returnees in TN who tested positive with UK variant under hospital isolation

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that a total of nine samples (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. 

Seven of the nine patients have been discharged and kept under home quarantine after testing negative in their follow-up RT-PCR test, while two more are under hospital isolation. 

09:40 (IST)25 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu: 20 contact cases of UK returnees who tested positive discharged, under home isolation

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

A total of 817 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 24, of which 641 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 620 have tested negative and the results of 19 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.

All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Among the 26 primary cases, 24 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.

09:38 (IST)25 Jan 2021
TN reports 566 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 566 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,34,740. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,195.

The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,316. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 642 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,17,520.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4904. Till date, 5,04,545 males, 3,30,161 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,56,40,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,619 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 253 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 185 are private facilities.

09:38 (IST)25 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

VK Sasikala applies for 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan Maruthappa last rites Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for Covid-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.

READ | Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM accuses DMK of ‘deceit’ for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to assembly polls

An ASHA worker died in the Government General Hospital in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with her fellow workers alleging that she died following coronavirus vaccination. Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand said the exact cause of the ASHA worker’s death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse Event following Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.

READ | ASHA worker’s death in Andhra Pradesh sparks protests

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus January 22 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd