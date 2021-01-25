Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 2 UK returnees to TN who tested positive with UK strain under hospital isolation

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 566 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,34,740. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,195. The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,316. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 642 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,17,520.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that a total of nine samples (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing.
Months ahead of the Assembly polls and a week after his visit to Madurai for Pongal celebrations and a Jallikattu event, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched what may be his longest campaign in Tamil Nadu with a roadshow in Coimbatore. In his speeches, Gandhi was seen largely targeting the BJP government at the Centre rather than the ruling AIADMK in the state. “You have a government in Tamil Nadu that is compromised. Narendra Modi uses agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate for this,” Gandhi said, adding that Modi cannot control the people of Tamil Nadu even if the government of Tamil Nadu is under his control.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.
The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that a total of nine samples (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing.
Seven of the nine patients have been discharged and kept under home quarantine after testing negative in their follow-up RT-PCR test, while two more are under hospital isolation.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
A total of 817 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 24, of which 641 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 620 have tested negative and the results of 19 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
Among the 26 primary cases, 24 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.
Tamil Nadu recorded 566 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,34,740. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,195.
The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,316. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 642 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,17,520.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4904. Till date, 5,04,545 males, 3,30,161 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,56,40,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,619 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 253 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 185 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.