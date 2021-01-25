Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 2 UK returnees to TN who tested positive with UK strain under hospital isolation

Health workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 566 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,34,740. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,30,195. The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,316. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 642 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,17,520.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that a total of nine samples (six UK returnees and three of their contacts) which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing.

Months ahead of the Assembly polls and a week after his visit to Madurai for Pongal celebrations and a Jallikattu event, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched what may be his longest campaign in Tamil Nadu with a roadshow in Coimbatore. In his speeches, Gandhi was seen largely targeting the BJP government at the Centre rather than the ruling AIADMK in the state. “You have a government in Tamil Nadu that is compromised. Narendra Modi uses agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate for this,” Gandhi said, adding that Modi cannot control the people of Tamil Nadu even if the government of Tamil Nadu is under his control.