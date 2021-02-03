Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu tally crosses 8.39 lakh with 510 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 510 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,39,352. Among these, Chennai reported 142 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,563. The state recorded four deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,367. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 521 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,22,468.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,61,23,270 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,664 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 253 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 185 are private facilities.
In a first, a live heart was transported between two hospitals in Hyderabad in a specially arranged passenger-free metro train, which covered 21 kilometres in less than 30 minutes. The Hyderabad Metro Rail facilitated the special green corridor Tuesday afternoon between Nagole and Jubilee Hills to move a live heart from Kamineni hospitals in LB Nagar to Apollo hospitals in Jubilee Hills, to save a critical patient in need of an urgent transplant.
After the Southern Railway began allowing the public to travel via Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and suburban trains in December last year, the railway body reintroduced the use of the Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System app (Mobile UTS) across the city’s suburban and MRTS train network on Monday.
The app, which had been launched three years ago with the aim of curtailing long queues at ticket counters had been suspended during the lockdown and the initial unlock periods in Chennai. “It has been reintroduced now for Chennai users”, an official from Southern Railway told Indianexpress.com.
Currently, unreserved journey tickets can be booked on the app only by those travelling along the following routes in the Chennai network:
A total of 246 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 123 arrivals and 123 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Greater Chennai Corporation is mulling to set up 1000 more urban forests by utilising open spaces and reserve lands in a bid to increase the green cover of the city.
Addressing reporters at the anniversary celebration of Miyawaki forest in Kottupuram on Monday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash requested resident associations, private firms, and NGOs to create more urban forests. He said private firms can even place advertisements and signboards in the forests they maintain.
As a first step toward developing interest, the corporation has decided to permit the residents to visit forests present in various parts of the city.
“Residents can maintain the urban forest by themselves. Once the corporate companies and residents’ welfare associations give an expression of interest, they will be given the approval by the Corporation within two days and they can start maintaining the urban forest,” Prakash said.
