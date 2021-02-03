Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu tally crosses 8.39 lakh with 510 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Till date, 5,07,274 males, 3,32,044 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 510 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,39,352. Among these, Chennai reported 142 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,31,563. The state recorded four deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,367. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 521 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,22,468.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,61,23,270 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,664 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 253 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 185 are private facilities.

In a first, a live heart was transported between two hospitals in Hyderabad in a specially arranged passenger-free metro train, which covered 21 kilometres in less than 30 minutes. The Hyderabad Metro Rail facilitated the special green corridor Tuesday afternoon between Nagole and Jubilee Hills to move a live heart from Kamineni hospitals in LB Nagar to Apollo hospitals in Jubilee Hills, to save a critical patient in need of an urgent transplant.