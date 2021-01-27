Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: EPS to unveil Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai today

The giant structure is right behind the memorial of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be unveiling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai’s Kamarajar Salai at 11 am today.

The event will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK functionaries, lawmakers and the public.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the structure is built at a cost of Rs 79.75 crore alongside the Marina Beach in Chennai. The giant structure is right behind the memorial of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). The memorial will be surrounded by manicured lush gardens and water cascades. A state of the art museum and a knowledge park will also be present on the northern and southern end of the structure. Bust-size statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa are set up to welcome the visitors at the entrance.

Edappadi had laid the foundation of the giant structure in 2018.