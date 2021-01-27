scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: EPS to unveil Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai today

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The road between Light House and War Memorial along Chennai's Kamarajar Salai will be closed from 6 am and will be reopened following the event.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 27, 2021 9:06:50 am
Jayalalithaa Memorial, JayalalithaaThe giant structure is right behind the memorial of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be unveiling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai’s Kamarajar Salai at 11 am today.

The event will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK functionaries, lawmakers and the public.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the structure is built at a cost of Rs 79.75 crore alongside the Marina Beach in Chennai. The giant structure is right behind the memorial of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). The memorial will be surrounded by manicured lush gardens and water cascades. A state of the art museum and a knowledge park will also be present on the northern and southern end of the structure. Bust-size statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa are set up to welcome the visitors at the entrance.

Edappadi had laid the foundation of the giant structure in 2018.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:06 (IST)27 Jan 2021
Traffic to be diverted in Chennai today during inauguration of Jayalalithaa's memorial

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced that traffic will be diverted in Chennai on Wednesday from 6 am till the end of the function owing to the inauguration of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial near the Labour Statue along Kamaraj Salai. The road between Light House and War Memorial along Chennai's Kamarajar Salai will be closed from 6 am and will be reopened following the event.

  • All commercial vehicles heading towards Broadway from Adyar along Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, V.K. Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, General Peters Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway. All other vehicles from Adyar, including MTC Buses will be diverted at Santhome High Road - Kutchery Road Junction towards Kutchery Road. These vehicles can reach Broadway via Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, General Peters Road and Anna Salai.
  • MTC buses travelling along Route 27D on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai and heading towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Dr. R.K. Salai - V.M. Street Junction towards V.M. Street and can reach Foreshore Estate via Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli Junction, South Canal Bank Road and Srinivasapuram.
  • MTC buses plying along route 21G from Luz Junction towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction- left –Musci academy-GRH. Roypettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
  • Vehicles heading towards Gandhi Statue will not be allowed beyond Dr. R.K. Salai - Dr. Natesan Road Junction and will be diverted towards Dr. Natesan Road to Karaneeshwar Koil Junction. Vehicles will not be allowed beyond Wallajah Road - Bells Road Junction (except M.T.C. Buses) towards Kamarajar Salai and will instead, be diverted towards Tiruvallikeni highroad. 
  • Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Raja Annamalai Mandram.
  • Vehicles heading towards from Parry's will be diverted at R.B.I. Sub-way (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. Commuters can travel via Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, RK Mutt Road, Greenways Point and T.V.Ka Bridge to reach Adyar.
09:03 (IST)27 Jan 2021
EPS to unveil Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be unveiling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai’s Kamarajar Salai at 11 am today.

The event will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK functionaries, lawmakers and the public.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the structure is built at a cost of Rs 79.75 crore alongside the Marina Beach in Chennai. The giant structure is right behind the memorial of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). The memorial will be surrounded by manicured lush gardens and water cascades. A state of the art museum and a knowledge park will also be present on the northern and southern end of the structure. Bust-size statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa are set up to welcome the visitors at the entrance.

Edappadi had laid the foundation of the giant structure in 2018. It was expected to be unveiled by February 24, 2021, coinciding with Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

09:02 (IST)27 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Jayalalithaa's memorial, Sasikala's release, Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

VK Sasikala applies for 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan Maruthappa last rites VK Sasikala

Convicted in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27, Wednesday. According to N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala’s counsel, the expelled AIADMK leader will be released between 10 and 11 am.

READ | Sasikala to be released from Bengaluru jail today, kin, docs to take call on discharge from hospital

Also Read | DMK mouthpiece says PMK ‘day-dreaming’ about tie-up

The 9-km stretch of Chennai Metro, connecting Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, is likely to be opened for commercial operations next month. The testing of signalling systems was completed on January 18 and 19. Chennai Metro officials had been involved in conducting the trial run and testing over the last couple of months. They had sent the test report to the German company, which had developed the signalling software and after due certification process, the new line will open for passengers.

READ | New 9-km corridor of Chennai Metro to open for commuters next month

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

