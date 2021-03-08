Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 567 fresh cases as cases begin to rise across State

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3997. Express Photo: Ashish Kale

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 567 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,55,121. Among these, Chennai reported 251 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,36,978. The state recorded one death on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,518. The person had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 521 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,38,606.



DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday released a vision document for the next 10 years with promises and goals for the party to implement if it is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The promises in the vision document included Rs 1,000 as monthly wage for housewives, the creation of 10 lakh jobs every year, eradication of poverty, increase in the area of double crop cultivation from 10 lakh acre to 20 lakh acres, making the state top in the production of foodgrains, coconut, cotton, and sunflower, 20 lakh concrete houses and broadband connectivity in all Tamil Nadu villages.