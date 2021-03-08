Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 567 fresh cases as cases begin to rise across State

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 567 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,55,121. Among these, Chennai reported 251 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,36,978. The state recorded one death on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,518. The person had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 521 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,38,606.
DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday released a vision document for the next 10 years with promises and goals for the party to implement if it is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The promises in the vision document included Rs 1,000 as monthly wage for housewives, the creation of 10 lakh jobs every year, eradication of poverty, increase in the area of double crop cultivation from 10 lakh acre to 20 lakh acres, making the state top in the production of foodgrains, coconut, cotton, and sunflower, 20 lakh concrete houses and broadband connectivity in all Tamil Nadu villages.
A total of 251 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Telangana government on Sunday declared a holiday for all women government employees in the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.
The Telangana government declared Special Casual Leave on March 8 for all the women employees in the state as it is being celebrated as “International Women’s Day,” a Government Order said.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended their wishes and greetings to all the women of the state.
After a week-long deadlock in seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the elections, the DMK on Sunday allotted 25 Assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress.
DMK chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri signed a formal pact at the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai.
Giving the Congress’s below par performance in past elections, a section of the DMK, considered close to party chief M K Stalin, is said to have wanted to either keep the Congress out or give it a smaller share of seats. Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Stalin on Saturday night, after which the deal was finally clinched.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3997. Till date, 5,15,654 males, 3,38,432 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,78,46,391 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 55,116 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
