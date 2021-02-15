scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 470 fresh cases, 6 deaths; Telangana tally crosses 2.96 lakh with 99 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4260.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: February 15, 2021 9:28:08 am
COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus testAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,67,62,668 samples from the state have been tested till date. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,45,120. Among these, Chennai reported 140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,334. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,419. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 479 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,28,441.

A total of 31 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Of the 31 primary cases, 26 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Five of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative number of affected persons to 2,96,673. Of the total, only 89,002 (only about 30 percent of the caseload) have been symptomatic patients. The state also recorded two deaths due to the virus. As many as 1618 persons have succumbed to the viral infection in the state so far. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1676 as on Thursday. Of them, 705 persons are in institutional or home quarantine.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)15 Feb 2021
Telangana reports 99 new cases, 2 deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative number of affected persons to 2,96,673. Of the total, only 89,002 (only about 30 percent of the caseload) have been symptomatic patients. 

Among the new cases, Greater Hyderabad topped the list with 24 new infections. The state also recorded two deaths due to the virus. As many as 1618 persons have succumbed to the viral infection in the state so far. 

The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.54 percent and the recovery rate is 98.88 percent, said the daily medical bulletin from the office of director of public health and family welfare, released Monday morning. 

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1676 as on Thursday. Of them, 705 persons are in institutional or home quarantine. 

09:13 (IST)15 Feb 2021
TN reports 470 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,45,120. Among these, Chennai reported 140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,334. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,419. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 479 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,28,441.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4260. Till date, 5,10,734 males, 3,34,351 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,67,62,668 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 53,483 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

09:12 (IST)15 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

In a move that gathers significance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the Union government on Saturday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to group seven Scheduled Caste groups in the state under a common nomenclature as Devendrakula Vellalars.

READ | Bill to modify list of SCs in Tamil Nadu introduced in House

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar introduced the Bill to recognise Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Pallan and Patharian, predominantly agrarian castes, collectively as Devendrakula Vellalars. Despite the common nomenclature, the seven caste groups will continue to be accorded the same reservation in education and jobs as SCs.

Also Read | The Andhra-Odisha dispute over 21 border villages

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad February 10, 11, 12 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd