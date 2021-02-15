Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 470 fresh cases, 6 deaths; Telangana tally crosses 2.96 lakh with 99 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,45,120. Among these, Chennai reported 140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,334. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,419. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 479 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,28,441.
A total of 31 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Of the 31 primary cases, 26 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Five of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.
Telangana on Sunday recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative number of affected persons to 2,96,673. Of the total, only 89,002 (only about 30 percent of the caseload) have been symptomatic patients.
Among the new cases, Greater Hyderabad topped the list with 24 new infections. The state also recorded two deaths due to the virus. As many as 1618 persons have succumbed to the viral infection in the state so far.
The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.54 percent and the recovery rate is 98.88 percent, said the daily medical bulletin from the office of director of public health and family welfare, released Monday morning.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 1676 as on Thursday. Of them, 705 persons are in institutional or home quarantine.
Tamil Nadu recorded 470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,45,120. Among these, Chennai reported 140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,334. The state recorded six deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,419. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 479 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,28,441.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4260. Till date, 5,10,734 males, 3,34,351 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,67,62,668 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 53,483 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.
