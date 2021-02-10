scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 469 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4328.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: February 10, 2021 9:11:08 am
Chennai, COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testTill date, 5,09,299 males, 3,33,397 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 469 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,42,730. Among these, Chennai reported 139 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,32,603. The state recorded four deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,391. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 491 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,26,011.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,64,91,030 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,174 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

A total of 30 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 1763 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and February 9, of which 1447 have been tested. Among these, six have tested positive, 1419 have tested negative and the results of 22 passengers are awaited.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:11 (IST)10 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chennai Outer Ring Road Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Phase II of CORR.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) built at a cost of 1,025 crore rupees. Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin, Tamil Culture Minister Mafoi K Pandiarajan, newly appointed Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and other senior officials were present at the event.

READ | Chief Minister Edappadi inaugurates Phase II of Chennai outer ring road

The Cyberabad police arrested three men from Delhi on Monday in connection with a massive fraudulent investment scheme floated by two Chinese nationals. The accused have, as per initial estimates, collected Rs 50 crore from 20,000 investors from across the country by promising them a return of 4.5 times their investment in 90 days, at a daily interest rate of 11 percent, said police.

READ | Cyberabad police uncover fraudulent investment scheme floated by Chinese nationals; three arrested

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad February 8, 9 Highlights

