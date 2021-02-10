Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 469 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Till date, 5,09,299 males, 3,33,397 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 469 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,42,730. Among these, Chennai reported 139 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,32,603. The state recorded four deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,391. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 491 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,26,011.



According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,64,91,030 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,174 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

A total of 30 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 1763 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and February 9, of which 1447 have been tested. Among these, six have tested positive, 1419 have tested negative and the results of 22 passengers are awaited.