Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Colleges, schools for Classes 9, 11 reopen in Tamil Nadu

Colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Undergraduate and post-graduation classes for all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have reopened today. Hostels have also been allowed to operate.

According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 have also reopened from today, after the government allowed schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021. As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.