Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Colleges, schools for Classes 9, 11 reopen in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Undergraduate and post-graduation classes for all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have reopened today. Hostels have also been allowed to operate.
According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Schools for Classes 9 and 11 have also reopened from today, after the government allowed schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021. As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.
Ahead of expelled leader Sasikala’s return on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the ruling AIADMK has lodged a complaint with police against her camp, alleging a ‘conspiracy’ to unleash ‘violence’ and sought action to ensure peace in the state.
While Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation as defamatory and lies, the police department warned of action against ‘activities contrary to law.’
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 471 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,41,797. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,32,316. The state recorded one death on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,383. A total of 498 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,25,025.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4389. Till date, 5,08,728 males, 3,33,035 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,63,88,243 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 53,530 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.
A total of 247 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 123 arrivals and 124 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Undergraduate and post-graduation classes for all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have reopened today. Hostels have also been allowed to operate.
According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Schools for Classes 9 and 11 have also reopened from today, after the government allowed schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021. As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.