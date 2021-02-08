scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Colleges, schools for Classes 9, 11 reopen in Tamil Nadu

Final year classes for polytechnic and hotel management institutions included under the head technical had reopened on February 7.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: February 8, 2021 10:03:01 am
Colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Undergraduate and post-graduation classes for all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have reopened today. Hostels have also been allowed to operate.

According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 have also reopened from today, after the government allowed schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021. As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:03 (IST)08 Feb 2021
AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of expelled leader Sasikala’s return on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the ruling AIADMK has lodged a complaint with police against her camp, alleging a ‘conspiracy’ to unleash ‘violence’ and sought action to ensure peace in the state.

While Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation as defamatory and lies, the police department warned of action against ‘activities contrary to law.’

09:49 (IST)08 Feb 2021
TN reports 471 fresh cases, 1 death

Tamil Nadu recorded 471 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,41,797. Among these, Chennai reported 151 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,32,316. The state recorded one death on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,383. A total of 498 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,25,025.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4389. Till date, 5,08,728 males, 3,33,035 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,63,88,243 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 53,530 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 254 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 186 are private facilities.

09:19 (IST)08 Feb 2021
247 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 247 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 123 arrivals and 124 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:17 (IST)08 Feb 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Tambaram Madambakkam: Vijayanagaram, Parts of Velachery Main Road, Bajanai Koil Street, Varalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam and Annai Theresa Street.
09:10 (IST)08 Feb 2021
Colleges, schools for Classes 9, 11 reopen in Tamil Nadu

Undergraduate and post-graduation classes for all streams as well as technical and engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have reopened today. Hostels have also been allowed to operate.

According to an order issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities will function six days a week to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of the semester for the academic year 2020-21, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 have also reopened from today, after the government allowed schools for classes X and XII from January 19, 2021. As per the instructions of the Health Department, not more than 25 students are allowed to be seated in a classroom. They are further provided with zinc and vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.

09:06 (IST)08 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Sasikala, Sasikala notice, Election Commission, Sasikala Election Commission notice, EC, V K Sasikala, sasikala aiadmk, aiadmk notice, panneerselvam sasikala, AIADMK, india news, indian express news, latest news V K Sasikala (PTI)

Ahead of expelled leader Sasikala’s return on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the ruling AIADMK has lodged a complaint with police against her camp, alleging a ‘conspiracy’ to unleash ‘violence’ and sought action to ensure peace in the state. While Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation as defamatory and lies, the police department warned of action against ‘activities contrary to law.’

READ | AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in Tamil Nadu

The oldest single-screen movie theatre in Hyderabad, Yakut Mahal, which used a 1927-make projector imported from Chicago till a couple of years ago before film screening took a digital shift, may not bring characters alive on the big screen one more time. The pandemic-induced lockdown, the proprietors of the iconic theatre believe, was the last nail in the coffin.

READ | Covid impact: Hyderabad’s oldest single-screen theatre fades into darkness

