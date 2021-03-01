Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 479 fresh cases, 3 deaths
"When we were in government in the UPA we noticed that the wealth distribution in India was becoming very skewed," Rahul Gandhi said. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s “whole game is to steal”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday. “The idea is — do whatever you have to do to take the money of the people of India,” he said on the second day of his tour across southern Tamil Nadu, ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections. He further alleged that disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre.
The sexual assault complaint lodged by an IPS officer that led to the Tamil Nadu government removing a Special DGP from his post capped a series of dramatic events across 24 hours early this week, including the complainant “rushing out of the car” in which the alleged incident took place — and later being allegedly “blocked by a team of 150 police personnel” led by an SP while on her way to record her grievance, The Sunday Express has learnt.
Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to DMK leader MK Stalin on his birthday today. The DMK president and leader of the opposition turns 68 today.
Chennai based architect Arun Prabhu NG was recently in the limelight after he converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. Social media was flooded with praises for the man and now business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, saying that he would like to work with him.
“Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’,” Mahindra tweeted, sharing a post about Prabhu’s mobile home.
“I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?” he further wrote.
Tamil Nadu recorded 479 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,51,542. Among these, Chennai reported 182 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,532. The state recorded three deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,496. All three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 490 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,35,024.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4022. Till date, 5,14,514 males, 3,36,993 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,74,79,572 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,652 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
