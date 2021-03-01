Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 479 fresh cases, 3 deaths

Chennai architect impresses Anand Mahindra with mobile home built on auto-rickshaw

Chennai based architect Arun Prabhu NG was recently in the limelight after he converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. Social media was flooded with praises for the man and now business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, saying that he would like to work with him.

“Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’,” Mahindra tweeted, sharing a post about Prabhu’s mobile home.

“I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?” he further wrote.

Read more