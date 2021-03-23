Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: As cases continue to rise, TN records 1385 fresh cases, 10 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1385 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 8,68,367. Among these, Chennai reported 496 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,115. The state recorded 10 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,609. Nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 659 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,47,139.
A total of 37 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 37 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five each in Madura and Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
Kovilpatti in southern Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district may be one of the most-watched constituencies in this Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran — who has a lot more at stake than just this poll win — announcing his candidature from here. Also in the race is powerful AIADMK minister Kadambar Raju.
Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.
A Government Order to this effect was issued after Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held discussions with Vice Chancellors, all of whom "opined that the classes can be conducted online. The heads also said 70-80 per cent syllabus has been covered, the GO said, adding that practical classes and examination for science students were going on.
"The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also opined that there are reports emerging of clusters from colleges/hostels and considering trends in many states, these clusters have the potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community," the GO said.
The government subsequently directed institutions under the control of Higher Education Department and deemed universities "to conduct classes online from March 23 onwards with six days working."
All practical classes shall be completed before March 31 and the "semester examination will be (held) online," it added. (PTI)
Seizure of cash and kind valued at Rs 231.63 crore has been recovered by various enforcement agencies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu so far, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.
Sahoo, responding to reporters' queries on the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in the state and if it will have a bearing on the polls, said "everything is going as per plan and we are in close touch with the health department."
"And whatever Standard Operating Procedures they are asking us to follow or asking the general public to follow..is being done.. so election will be held (as planned)," he said.
Listing out details of the seizure done by flying squads, static surveillance teams, IT personnel and others, Sahoo said cash constituted Rs 83.99 crore out of the Rs 231 crore recovery. Precious metals, apparently gold, worth Rs 130.51 crore and liquor valued at Rs 1.70 crore have also been seized, he added.
Over 2,000 complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct have been received and cases filed, he said, adding preventive arrest of 8,158 persons has been effected. (PTI)
Five students, who have been protesting outside Madras University for the past six days demanding action against the head of the Department of Archaeology for allegedly “manhandling” one of their women colleagues, were suspended on Monday.
The students claim they were intentionally given low marks or failed during an internal assessment by the HOD as they were part of an earlier protest against a hike in hostel feel. When they confronted the HOD regarding the marks, the latter allegedly “pushed their female colleague”.
N Mathivanan, the registrar in-charge of the University of Madras, told indianexpress.com that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) will submit its report on the incident and based on that, they will initiate necessary action.
Read more
A total of 37 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.
Among the 37 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five each in Madura and Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
A total of 3495 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and March 22, of which 1975 have been tested. Among these, 13 have tested positive, 3026 have tested negative and the results of 20 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.
Of the 37 primary cases, 36 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. One of the primary cases is under hospital isolation.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1385 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 8,68,367. Among these, Chennai reported 496 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,115. The state recorded 10 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,609. Nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 659 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,47,139.
As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 8619. Till date, 5,24,467 males, 3,43,865 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,88,54,356 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 73,247 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.
The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday released their manifesto ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari released the document which was received by the party's Tamil Nadu President L Murugan. Among many promises, BJP has vowed to create 50 lakh new employment opportunities. To make Tamil Nadu no.1 in South India in Ease of doing Business, implement total prohibition, provide 60,000 assistance to fishermen per year like farmers, recover 12 acres of Panchami land and hand them back to Scheduled Caste people of the state, provide free two-wheeler license to girls aged between 18-23, revive legislative council, ban sand mining for five years to prevent the erosion of riverbeds and improve ground water table, etc.
The Election Commision (EC) of India has allotted earthern pot symbol to Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The party led-by Thol Thirumalavan is contesting in six constituencies as part of the secular progressive alliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visting Tamil Nadu to campaign for NDA alliance candidates on November 30 ahead of assembly elections.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which earlier announced that it will contest in 10 constituencies in Puducherry individually without being part of the NDA alliance Monday decided to withdraw from contesing in the elections.
RESPONDING to Opposition leader M K Stalin’s remark that Edappadi K Palaniswami became the Chief Minister by “crawling” in front of V K Sasikala, the CM Sunday shot back saying it was Stalin’s late father, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who had grabbed the CM post after C N Annadurai’s death in 1969, by “deceiving” party leader V R Nedunchezhiyan, or “Navalar”.
Stepping up its poll battle in Tamil Nadu, the BJP on Sunday released a ''charge sheet'' against the DMK listing out 100 reasons to reject the Dravidian major-led combine in the April 6 assembly elections. Accusing the DMK of ''deceiving'' the people on a plethora of issues such as language and ''jallikattu'', the party appealed to Tamil ''Makkal'' (people) to ensure a massive mandate to the AIADMK-led NDA in this elections for a better future of Tamil Nadu.
The document, which listed out the DMKs ''betrayal'' under 11 subjects, including Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, Tamil society and social justice, besides its ''antagonistic'' stand towards the majority Hindus, alleged that party ''abused'' power when it was at the helm. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi unveiled the ''chargesheet'' in the form of a booklet in the presence of party''s state elections incharge and union minister V K Singh and others at Kamalalayam, the state party headquarters in Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Sunday vehemently opposed the state government’s decision to transfer doctors from other districts to Chennai for COVID-19 duty. They threatened to boycott work and hold flash agitation if they are forced. In an emergency meeting conducted on Friday, the TNGDA state executive committee has passed a set of resolutions to the Directorate of Medical Education and the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services. In a letter to the Health Secretary, the association opposed the inhumane diversions of doctors to Chennai for COVID-19 work. “Only willing doctors in any directorate/PG course can be diverted. Those who are willing can accept the diversion through proper channels and through TNGDA office bearers,” the letter read.
Six months after he reportedly took voluntary retirement from service, Vinoy Kumar Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has broken his silence and said “honest officers become helpless when the government starts chasing them”.
Singh served as the Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons in Telangana between 2014-2019 before being moved out as the Commissioner of Printing and Stationery and thereafter as a director of Telangana State Police Academy. Six months later, on June 29, 2020, he was shunted out and left without a posting when his superannuation was just five months away. He stresses that he took voluntary retirement.
As many as six persons were arrested by the Customs department at Chennai airport when they attempted to smuggle gold and foreign currency hidden under their wigs. The department seized gold 5.55 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.53 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh.
https://twitter.com/ChennaiCustoms/status/1373616922072211456
The Greater Chennai Police Sunday seized 7650 kilograms of banned tobacco in Madhavaram. According to R Krishnaraj, the Deputy Commissioner of Law and Order (Madhavaram), the banned items were seized in an operation that lasted for a week.
Former president APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj has tested positive for COVID-19. A couple of days ago, former IAS officer and Makkal Needhi Maiam's general secretary (Head Quarters) V Santhosh Babu had tested positive for COVID-19. On his Facebook page, Ponraj said for the past days, he has been unwell for the past four days and now he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He said thought he can't campaign in person he will still continue to reach the public through social media and television channels. Ponraj also promised to stay in constant touch with the Anna Nagar constituency residents through Zoom meetings