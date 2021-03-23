Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: As cases continue to rise, TN records 1385 fresh cases, 10 deaths

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1385 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 8,68,367. Among these, Chennai reported 496 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,115. The state recorded 10 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,609. Nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 659 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,47,139.



A total of 37 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 37 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five each in Madura and Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

Kovilpatti in southern Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district may be one of the most-watched constituencies in this Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran — who has a lot more at stake than just this poll win — announcing his candidature from here. Also in the race is powerful AIADMK minister Kadambar Raju.