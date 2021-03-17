Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 867 fresh cases, 5 deaths as cases steadily rise in state

TN reports 867 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 867 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,61,429. Among these, Chennai reported 352 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,39,483. The state recorded five deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,556. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 561 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,43,423.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5450. Till date, 5,20,367 males, 3,41,027 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,84,94,766 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 64,006 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 258 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 189 are private facilities.