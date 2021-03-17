scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 867 fresh cases, 5 deaths as cases steadily rise in state

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5450.

Updated: March 17, 2021 9:22:18 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testTill date, 5,20,367 males, 3,41,027 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 867 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,61,429. Among these, Chennai reported 352 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,39,483. The state recorded five deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,556. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 561 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,43,423.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has emerged as the richest candidate in fray for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The founder and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), who filed his nomination from Coimbatore (South) constituency, declared moveable assets worth in excess of Rs 45 crores. Candidates, including heavyweights such as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin, Haasan and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, have officially entered the fray for the April 6 election.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:22 (IST)17 Mar 2021
TN reports 867 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 867 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,61,429. Among these, Chennai reported 352 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,39,483. The state recorded five deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,556. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 561 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,43,423.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5450. Till date, 5,20,367 males, 3,41,027 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,84,94,766 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 64,006 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 258 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 189 are private facilities.

09:16 (IST)17 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday strongly recommended to the state government to suspend a former Special DGP against whom a woman subordinate IPS officer has complained of sexual harassment. Justice N Anand Venkatesh’s direction came during a hearing as the court had taken suo motu proceedings in the case last week.

Nine parents tested positive for Covid-19, days after 56 students a teacher from a government-aided school in Ammapettai village near Thanjavur district were found positive. The cluster came to light after one of the students showed signs of fever during a thermal check at the school. Local media claimed that the student was suffering from fever a couple of days ago.

Chennai Hyderabad March 15, 16 Highlights

