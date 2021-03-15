Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records more than 700 cases on a single day after over two months

Till date, 5,19,393 males, 3,40,298 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 759 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,59,726. Among these, Chennai reported 294 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,820. The state recorded four deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,547. All four had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 547 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,42,309.

Among the many small political outfits in the Tamil Nadu electoral race, with a support base that can swing results, is the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by a former film director who also has roots in the Dravidian movement: Seeman. A passionate orator, Seeman, who formed his party in the wake of the 2009 final assault on the LTTE by Sri Lanka, invokes in his speeches Tamil culture and identity, and stresses the need to go “back to the basics” or “roots” of Tamil essence. Rivals accuse him of exploiting Tamil sentiments, particularly among the Tamil diaspora, to build his political career.