Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records more than 700 cases on a single day after over two months

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 759 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,59,726. Among these, Chennai reported 294 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,820. The state recorded four deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,547. All four had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 547 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,42,309.
Among the many small political outfits in the Tamil Nadu electoral race, with a support base that can swing results, is the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by a former film director who also has roots in the Dravidian movement: Seeman. A passionate orator, Seeman, who formed his party in the wake of the 2009 final assault on the LTTE by Sri Lanka, invokes in his speeches Tamil culture and identity, and stresses the need to go “back to the basics” or “roots” of Tamil essence. Rivals accuse him of exploiting Tamil sentiments, particularly among the Tamil diaspora, to build his political career.
The ruling AIADMK on Sunday unleashed a charm offensive on voters with the unveiling of its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, promising to implement “Amma Illam Thittam,” a scheme promising affordable housing for all, provide travel concessions to women, ensure doorstep delivery of ration items, six free gas cylinders annually for every household and solar kitchens for all. However, topping all else was the promise of Amma washing machines.
The manifesto also promised 150 days’ work under MGNREGA, as opposed to 100 days, free 2GB data for college students throughout the year, waiver of educational loans, measures to reduce soaring fuel prices, increasing the maternity leave period to one year, hike in pension for the differently abled, increase in old age pension to Rs 2,000, an organic farming research centre and government-run training facilities for UPSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, TNPSC aspirants.
The ruling party also promised to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and push for dual citizenship of Sri Lankan refugees.
A total of 249 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 123 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
AIADMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be filing his nomination for the state Assembly polls today. EPS will be contesting from Edappadi constituency, aiming for a hat-trick of wins from the segment in his home district of Salem in western Tamil Nadu.
EPS, who has also been named the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance will submit his papers at the taluk office in Edappadi at 1 pm and embark on a campaign in areas including Nangavalli and Jalagandapuram in his constituency, a party release said on Sunday.
EPS has won from Edappadi four times (1989,91,2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party. Palaniswami had launched his campaign in December last and has addressed a slew of public meetings across the state. (PTI)
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4870. Till date, 5,19,393 males, 3,40,298 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,82,84,550 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 67,087 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
