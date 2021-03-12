scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 685 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4344.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 12, 2021 9:57:58 am
Chennai, COVID-19 test

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 685 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,57,602. Among these, Chennai reported 292 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,007. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,535. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 543 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,40,723.

DMK’s senior ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai. The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:57 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Gold, electronic goods worth Rs. 65 lakh seized in Chennai; one held

Gold and electronic goods valued at Rs. 65.7 lakh were seized and a man who arrived in Chennai from a gulf nation was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle them, a top customs official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing officials, intercepted the 42 year old traveller hailing from Ramanathapuram on his arrival from Sharjah, at the airport in Chennai.

The officials recovered the gold concealed in paste form inside his rectum and seized seven iPhones, 10 Apple watches, six units of Samsung galaxy watches and four cartons of foreign cigarettes, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry was quoted as saying in a release.

The seized gold and electronic goods were worth Rs. 65.7 lakh and the passenger who brought it was arrested in this connection, it added. (PTI)

09:35 (IST)12 Mar 2021
TN Assembly elections: Congress releases 25 constituencies list, faces BJP directly in five seats

DMK’s senior ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.

Of these constituencies, the national parties Congress and BJP will face off each other in Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore (South), Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi. In Sholinghur, Virudhachalam and Mayiladuthurai, Congress will take on PMK. Constituencies like Sriperumbuthur which is traditionally allocated to Congress has been been done this time as well. The national party has been keen on contesting in this constituency which has the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated here in 1991.

09:34 (IST)12 Mar 2021
245 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 245 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 122 arrivals and 123 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:28 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Velachery East and Central: Parts of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Parts of 100 Feet Bypass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Ravi Street and Santhi Street.
09:25 (IST)12 Mar 2021
TN reports 685 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 685 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,57,602. Among these, Chennai reported 292 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,007. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,535. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 543 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,40,723.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4344. Till date, 5,18,136 males, 3,39,431 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,80,86,877 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 65,764 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

09:21 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

MNM leader and actor Kamal Haasan. Haasan’s party, in its debut assembly polls, will be contesting from 154 seats. (Express photo)

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam released the first list of candidates who would be contesting for the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The list of 70 candidates included former IAS officer Santhosh Babu and late president APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor V Ponraj. Addressing the press conference on Thursday, Haasan said his party’s maiden assembly polls battle, is being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance. “We don’t have financial strength, but the media should report what other parties don’t have: Honesty,” Haasan said.

In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the Coimbatore district administration has made E-pass and Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for any passenger coming from the neighbouring state to Tamil Nadu through any mode of travel. Police, Health and Revenue Departments have set up 13 check-posts at border points in Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaimalai, Anaikatti, Valparai in Pollachi and across other points in the district.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

