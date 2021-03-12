Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 685 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 685 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,57,602. Among these, Chennai reported 292 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,007. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,535. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 543 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,40,723.
DMK’s senior ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai. The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.
Gold and electronic goods valued at Rs. 65.7 lakh were seized and a man who arrived in Chennai from a gulf nation was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle them, a top customs official said.
Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing officials, intercepted the 42 year old traveller hailing from Ramanathapuram on his arrival from Sharjah, at the airport in Chennai.
The officials recovered the gold concealed in paste form inside his rectum and seized seven iPhones, 10 Apple watches, six units of Samsung galaxy watches and four cartons of foreign cigarettes, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry was quoted as saying in a release.
The seized gold and electronic goods were worth Rs. 65.7 lakh and the passenger who brought it was arrested in this connection, it added. (PTI)
DMK’s senior ally Congress has released the list of constituencies they will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Thursday presented the list to the reporters gathered in front of the DMK headquarters in Chennai.
The 25 constituencies in which Congress will contest are Ponneri (R), Sripermbuthur (R), Sholinghur, Uthangarai, Omalur, Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore (South), Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Erode (E), Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (R), Srivilliputhur (R), Tiruvadanai, Udumalaipet, Mayiladuthurai and Velachery.
Of these constituencies, the national parties Congress and BJP will face off each other in Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore (South), Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi. In Sholinghur, Virudhachalam and Mayiladuthurai, Congress will take on PMK. Constituencies like Sriperumbuthur which is traditionally allocated to Congress has been been done this time as well. The national party has been keen on contesting in this constituency which has the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated here in 1991.
Read more
A total of 245 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 122 arrivals and 123 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tamil Nadu recorded 685 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,57,602. Among these, Chennai reported 292 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,38,007. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,535. All five had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 543 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,40,723.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4344. Till date, 5,18,136 males, 3,39,431 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,80,86,877 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 65,764 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.