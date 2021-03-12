Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 685 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Gold, electronic goods worth Rs. 65 lakh seized in Chennai; one held

Gold and electronic goods valued at Rs. 65.7 lakh were seized and a man who arrived in Chennai from a gulf nation was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle them, a top customs official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing officials, intercepted the 42 year old traveller hailing from Ramanathapuram on his arrival from Sharjah, at the airport in Chennai.

The officials recovered the gold concealed in paste form inside his rectum and seized seven iPhones, 10 Apple watches, six units of Samsung galaxy watches and four cartons of foreign cigarettes, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry was quoted as saying in a release.

The seized gold and electronic goods were worth Rs. 65.7 lakh and the passenger who brought it was arrested in this connection, it added. (PTI)