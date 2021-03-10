Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Fresh cases outnumber recoveries in TN as cases begin to rise in state

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
COVID-19 testTill date, 5,17,323 males, 3,38,888 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 569 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,56,246. Among these, Chennai reported 236 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,37,444. The state recorded four deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,525. All four had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 510 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,39,648.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

Tamil Nadu polls: DMDK quits NDA, leader says AIADMK ‘will lose deposits in all seats’

After its seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK failed, Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK Tuesday announced it would not fight the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the NDA.

The decision was made at a party meeting called by Vijayakanth. An official statement later said, “The DMDK quits the AIADMK-BJP alliance based on the unanimous decision at the district secretaries’ meeting.”

Soon after, DMDK leaders, including Vijayakanth’s brother in law L K Sudheesh and son Vijaya Prabhakaran, attacked the AIADMK, saying its candidates, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, would lose their deposits in the upcoming polls.

TN reports 569 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 569 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,56,246. Among these, Chennai reported 236 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,37,444. The state recorded four deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,525. All four had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 510 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,39,648.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4073. Till date, 5,17,323 males, 3,38,888 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,79,55,850 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 55,134 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day.

Kamal Hasaan, MNM MNM leader and actor Kamal Haasan. (Express photo)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has signed a memorandum of understanding with actor Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and SRM group founder TR Pachamuthu’s Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK). Haasan’s party, in its debut assembly polls, will be contesting from 154 seats. Of the remaining 80 constituencies, both AISMK and IJK will be contesting on 40 seats each.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Telangana State Police on Monday launched a ‘QR Code Complaint System’ so that women can easily lodge complaints against harassment. Women can scan the QR codes installed at various public places to lodge a complaint. Launching the system, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said it is not only a simple and easy to use solution but also ensures a secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

READ | Telangana Police launch ‘QR Code Complaint System’ for women safety

