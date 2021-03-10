Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Fresh cases outnumber recoveries in TN as cases begin to rise in state

Till date, 5,17,323 males, 3,38,888 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 569 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,56,246. Among these, Chennai reported 236 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,37,444. The state recorded four deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 12,525. All four had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 510 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,39,648.

After its seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK failed, Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK Tuesday announced it would not fight the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the NDA. The decision was made at a party meeting called by Vijayakanth. An official statement later said, “The DMDK quits the AIADMK-BJP alliance based on the unanimous decision at the district secretaries’ meeting.”