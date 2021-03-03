Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records steep decline in fatalities as state records only one death

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 462 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,52,478. Among these, Chennai reported 167 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,888. The state recorded only one deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,502. The patient had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 473 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,35,979.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,75,79,872 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,209 samples having been sent yesterday.
With the countdown having begun for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, both the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK alliances have hit roadblocks. The AIADMK is in a fix as allies BJP and RSS want to facilitate re-entry into the party of ousted general secretary V K Sasikala, the closest aide of the late J Jalayalithaa. On the other side, the DMK is refusing to hand out more seats to the Congress.
A total of 250 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 125 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3997. Till date, 5,15,074 males, 3,37,369 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
