scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records steep decline in fatalities as state records only one death

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Till date, 5,15,074 males, 3,37,369 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 3, 2021 9:28:58 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAs of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3997. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 462 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,52,478. Among these, Chennai reported 167 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,888. The state recorded only one deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,502. The patient had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 473 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,35,979.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,75,79,872 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,209 samples having been sent yesterday.

With the countdown having begun for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, both the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK alliances have hit roadblocks. The AIADMK is in a fix as allies BJP and RSS want to facilitate re-entry into the party of ousted general secretary V K Sasikala, the closest aide of the late J Jalayalithaa. On the other side, the DMK is refusing to hand out more seats to the Congress.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)03 Mar 2021
250 flights to fly between Chennai and major cites

A total of 250 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 125 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:25 (IST)03 Mar 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • KK Nagar: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Parts of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeran Street, Parts of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, Parts of Nesapakkam and Parts of Vadapalani.
09:18 (IST)03 Mar 2021
TN reports 462 fresh cases, 1 death

Tamil Nadu recorded 462 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,52,478. Among these, Chennai reported 167 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,888. The state recorded only one deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,502. The patient had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 473 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,35,979.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3997. Till date, 5,15,074 males, 3,37,369 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,75,79,872 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,209 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

09:13 (IST)03 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

DMK president M K Stalin with a delegation of MMK leaders, led by M H Jawahirullah (Twitter/@arivalayam)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday signed poll pacts for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), allotting them three and two seats, respectively. Speaking to reporters, Mohideen said the IUML had initially sought five seats. “Since the period of Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi), IUML is always the first party to sign a poll pact with the DMK, and party leader M K Stalin has followed this tradition. We asked for five seats, but they (DMK) explained to us that they need to field more of their party members and also accommodate other new allies, and hence we settled for three seats. We will contest on our ladder symbol,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu elections: DMK seals poll pacts with IUML and MMK

Seven inspection teams, including officials from various departments and bodies such as Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue, Industrial Safety and Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), suspended licences and temporarily sealed 28 cracker manufacturing units after a round of surprise checks in Virudunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The crackdown came on the heels of the government ordering a probe into a series of firework accidents, the most recent of which claimed more than 29 lives and left more than 40 injured last month.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 28 cracker units sealed; licences suspended in wake of firework accidents

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad March 1, 2 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd