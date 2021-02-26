Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 467 fresh cases, 5 deaths

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,73,23,383 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 467 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,50,096. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,005. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,483. Four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 471 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,33,560.

Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17. Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.