Friday, February 26, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 467 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4053.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: February 26, 2021 9:19:44 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,73,23,383 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 467 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,50,096. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,005. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,483. Four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 471 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,33,560.

Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17. Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:19 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Chennai metro increases peak hour services for today

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the peak hour operations of the trains today.

According to CMRL, trains will be run every 5 minutes during the peak from 7 am to 11 am instead of the usual peak hour services of 8 am to 10 am. In the evenings, the trains will be operated every 5 minutes from 4 pm to 8 pm instead of the usual timings of 4 pm to 7 pm. 

Further, additional trips will be scheduled based on passenger footfall today.

09:11 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tandgedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Gummidpoondi: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SSI, Industrial Complex, Gummidipoondi Bazaar, New Gummipoondi, Bypass Road, Ma.Po.Si Nagar, SR Kandigai, Thambureddy Palayam, Rettembedu, Rajapalayam, Perianatham, Mangavaram, Appavaram, Choliampakam, Ayanallur and Enathimelpakkam.
09:07 (IST)26 Feb 2021
TN polls: DMK draws over 5K applicants for tickets, AIADMK to close entries on March 5

Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17.

Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.

Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, was filled with cadres on Wednesday as it was the last date for submission of the application forms. It has been learnt that many of the prospects have urged DM president MK Stalin and his son and the party’s youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to let them contest from Kolathur and Chepauk-Triplicane constituencies.

09:02 (IST)26 Feb 2021
TN reports 457 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 467 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,50,096. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,005.

The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,483. Four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 471 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,33,560.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4053. Till date, 5,13,664 males, 3,36,397 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,73,23,383 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,740 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

09:00 (IST)26 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

MGR, Tamil Nadu MGR’s cutout was also installed at Modi’s rally venue in Coimbatore.

Two months after the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit faced a backlash from ally AIADMK for using an image of party founder M G Ramachandran in a teaser video for a BJP event, there were huge cutouts of MGR as well as K Kamaraj, a veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister, at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Coimbatore on Thursday. Congress leaders called it shameful, saying that Kamaraj had been subjected to an attack by the RSS. However, an RSS leader denied that the organisation had any role in the attack and said there was nothing wrong in the decision to use a cutout of the leader.

Days after a devastating fire ripped through a cracker factory near Sattur district of Tamil Nadu, leaving over 20 people dead, another blast wrought similar mayhem inside a fireworks unit at Kalayarkurichi village in Sivakasi district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Putting the toll at five, including three women, police said 13 people also received injuries in the blast at the Thangaraj fireworks unit. Over 40 fire department personnel battled the blaze and district police officers were also at the scene.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

