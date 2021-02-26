Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 467 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 467 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,50,096. Among these, Chennai reported 168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,35,005. The state recorded five deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,483. Four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 471 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,33,560.
Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17. Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the peak hour operations of the trains today.
According to CMRL, trains will be run every 5 minutes during the peak from 7 am to 11 am instead of the usual peak hour services of 8 am to 10 am. In the evenings, the trains will be operated every 5 minutes from 4 pm to 8 pm instead of the usual timings of 4 pm to 7 pm.
Further, additional trips will be scheduled based on passenger footfall today.
Tandgedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has started distributing application forms seeking aspirants wishing to contest the polls on the party’s symbol –the ‘rising sun’. The process of handing out application forms has been underway since February 17.
Sources said more than 5,000 applications have been distributed, so far. The party had, in a release, said those who wish to contest from general constituencies have to pay 25,000 rupees and those seeking to enter the fray from seats reserved for women or minorities would have to shell out Rs 15,000.
Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, was filled with cadres on Wednesday as it was the last date for submission of the application forms. It has been learnt that many of the prospects have urged DM president MK Stalin and his son and the party’s youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to let them contest from Kolathur and Chepauk-Triplicane constituencies.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4053. Till date, 5,13,664 males, 3,36,397 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,73,23,383 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,740 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
