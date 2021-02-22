scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 36 UK returnees, 20 primary contacts have tested positive in TN till date

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: A total of 2363 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and February 21, of which 1950 have been tested. Among these, 12 have tested positive and 1922 have tested negative.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: February 22, 2021 9:28:29 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,71,20,745 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

A total of 36 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five in Madurai, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar.

Of the 34 primary cases, 28 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Eight of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.

Tamil Nadu recorded 452 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,48,275. The state recorded three deaths, putting the state toll at 12,460. Two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 460 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,706.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:20 (IST)22 Feb 2021
TN records 452 fresh cases, 3 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 452 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,48,275. Among these, Chennai reported 154 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,345. The state recorded three deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,460. Two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 460 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,706.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4109. Till date, 5,12,585 males, 3,35,655 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,71,20,745 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 49,995 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

09:19 (IST)22 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Looking for a ‘unique’ wedding gift to offer your friends on their special day could be similar to searching for a needle in a haystack. But not for this group of friends in Tamil Nadu! To surprise this newlywed couple, a group of friends had the clarity of a diamond and loads of wit when they gifted them an LPG cylinder and a jar of petrol! Now, their gesture has left many impressed online, saying rising fuel prices across the country surely makes fuel a worthy gift. The group of friends said it was a ‘thoughtful’ gift for the newlywed couple, who tied the knot at a ceremony in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai.

READ | Watch: Newlyweds in Tamil Nadu receive gas cylinder, petrol as wedding gift!

The Public Enquiry Counters in the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will now be open for six hours on all working days instead of two hours in the morning.

These counters in Passport Back Office, RPO in Secunderabad, caters to all complex and incomplete passport applications submitted at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad (Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki) and Nizamabad, apart from Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLKs) at Karimnagar and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the State. The counters were till now functioning from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, only on working days.

READ | Hyderabad: Passport enquiry counters to remain open for six hours now

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

