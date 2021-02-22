Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 36 UK returnees, 20 primary contacts have tested positive in TN till date

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 36 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five in Madurai, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar.
Of the 34 primary cases, 28 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Eight of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.
Tamil Nadu recorded 452 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,48,275. Among these, Chennai reported 154 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,345. The state recorded three deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,460. Two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 460 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,706.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4109. Till date, 5,12,585 males, 3,35,655 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,71,20,745 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 49,995 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
