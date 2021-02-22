Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 36 UK returnees, 20 primary contacts have tested positive in TN till date

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,71,20,745 samples from the state have been tested till date. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: A total of 36 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five in Madurai, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar.

Of the 34 primary cases, 28 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Eight of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.

Tamil Nadu recorded 452 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,48,275. The state recorded three deaths, putting the state toll at 12,460. Two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 460 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,706.