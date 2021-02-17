Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 451 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Till date, 5,11,253 males, 3,34,738 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 451 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,46,026. Among these, Chennai reported 149 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,619. The state recorded seven deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,432. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 470 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,29,388.

A total of 31 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that 11 (eight UK returnees and three of their contacts) of the 51 samples which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. While 28 have tested negative, the results of 12 more samples are awaited.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, political parties have started inviting applications from cadres wishing to contest the polls. The ruling AIADMK party Monday invited applications from the cadres for the assembly poll in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. As per the announcement, the cadres can submit the forms from February 24 (the birthdate of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa) till March 5. The DMK, meanwhile, said the cadres can submit the form at the party headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ from February 17 till February 24.