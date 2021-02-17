scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 451 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4206.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: February 17, 2021 9:06:51 am
Chennai, COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testTill date, 5,11,253 males, 3,34,738 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 451 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,46,026. Among these, Chennai reported 149 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,33,619. The state recorded seven deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,432. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 470 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,29,388.

A total of 31 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu health department stated that 11 (eight UK returnees and three of their contacts) of the 51 samples which had been sent to Instem Lab in Bengaluru were found to have the UK variant of the virus on Whole Genome Sequencing. While 28 have tested negative, the results of 12 more samples are awaited.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, political parties have started inviting applications from cadres wishing to contest the polls. The ruling AIADMK party Monday invited applications from the cadres for the assembly poll in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. As per the announcement, the cadres can submit the forms from February 24 (the birthdate of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa) till March 5. The DMK, meanwhile, said the cadres can submit the form at the party headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ from February 17 till February 24.

Live Blog

09:06 (IST)17 Feb 2021
TN reports 451 fresh cases, 149 from Chennai alone

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4206. Till date, 5,11,253 males, 3,34,738 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,68,63,820 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 50,643 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 255 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 187 are private facilities.

09:06 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu cm, Tamil Nadu assembly polls, tamil nadu crop loan waiver, indian express news Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday released the new Industrial and MSME policies. The objective of the new Industrial policy is to achieve an annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the manufacturing sector, attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and create job opportunities for 20 lakh people by 2025. It also aimed to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to 30 per cent of the state’s economy by 2030.

READ | Tamil Nadu releases new MSME policy, 28 MoUs worth over Rs 28,000 crore inked

A response to a Right To Information (RTI) petition from the Telangana prisons department reveals that 429 undertrial prisoners who have been granted bail by the respective courts continue to stay in prison due to their inability to pay the bail amount or provide surety. The collated information furnished by Inspector General of Prisons, B Saidaiah, reveals that most of the prisoners have been in jails from 2019 and 2020.

READ | Poor undertrials in Telangana can’t pay bail money, continue to languish in jail

