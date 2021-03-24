Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 1437 fresh cases, 532 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1437 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,69,804. Among these, Chennai reported 532 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,647. The state recorded nine deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,618. Eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 902 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,48,041.
The Telangana government has decided to temporarily close down all schools and educational institutions across the state, starting Wednesday, in view of rising cases of Covid-19, state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced Tuesday. The decision applies to all hostels, gurukul schools, government and private educational institutions in the state, except medical colleges. Online classes, however, will continue as usual.
With several states experiencing a second wave of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union Cabinet Tuesday decided to further open up the vaccination, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1.
On Tuesday, the Centre also made changes to the Co-WIN platform and communicated to states that unlike earlier, when the second dose of the vaccine would be scheduled for Day 29, beneficiaries will have the discretion to choose the date of the second dose within the extended interval of 4-8 weeks.
While the third phase of vaccination, for those above 45, will have the largest age cohort to be made eligible for the phase-wise administration of the vaccine so far, top sources told The Indian Express that the government will aim for a strategy of targeting subgroups among those above 45 years — such as teachers, the corporate sector, government sector, etc — in a bid to curb super-spreader events triggering the surge.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to establish adequate/more number of NEET exam centres in Tamil Nadu to enable students appear for the qualifying exam in the state itself, for the next academic year.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Banerjee gave a direction to this effect while disposing of a public interest writ petition from advocate Veerapillai Ramesh of Tiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.
According to the petitioner, the NTA on February 23 invited online applications from the students to write the NEET for admission in medical courses for 2021-22. As many as 255 exam centres had been identified throughout the country. Of them, Tamil Nadu was allotted 28 and Puducherry one. Within a few hours it was declared that all the 29 centres were full.
Challenging this, the petitioner filed the present petition for a direction to the NTA to establish more exam centres in the state.
Disposing of the same, the judges directed the NTA to establish more number of exam centres in the state from the next academic year, as any such direction for the present year at this stage would create unnecessary confusion in the minds of the students. (PTI)
A total of 240 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 120 arrivals and 120 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
After a thorough review of the prevailing situation and keeping in mind the health of students as well as teachers, the government has taken a decision to close all educational institutions in the state from March 24 as a precautionary measure at the request of parents, she said.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9145. Till date, 5,25,327 males, 3,44,442 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,89,30,484 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 76,128 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
