Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 1437 fresh cases, 532 from Chennai alone

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 24, 2021 9:55:08 am
Outside Chennai central railway station.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1437 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,69,804. Among these, Chennai reported 532 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,647. The state recorded nine deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,618. Eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 902 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,48,041.

The Telangana government has decided to temporarily close down all schools and educational institutions across the state, starting Wednesday, in view of rising cases of Covid-19, state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced Tuesday. The decision applies to all hostels, gurukul schools, government and private educational institutions in the state, except medical colleges. Online classes, however, will continue as usual.

09:55 (IST)24 Mar 2021
Everyone above 45 years of age eligible for vaccination from April 1, says govt

With several states experiencing a second wave of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union Cabinet Tuesday decided to further open up the vaccination, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1.

On Tuesday, the Centre also made changes to the Co-WIN platform and communicated to states that unlike earlier, when the second dose of the vaccine would be scheduled for Day 29, beneficiaries will have the discretion to choose the date of the second dose within the extended interval of 4-8 weeks.

While the third phase of vaccination, for those above 45, will have the largest age cohort to be made eligible for the phase-wise administration of the vaccine so far, top sources told The Indian Express that the government will aim for a strategy of targeting subgroups among those above 45 years — such as teachers, the corporate sector, government sector, etc — in a bid to curb super-spreader events triggering the surge.

09:25 (IST)24 Mar 2021
HC directs NTA to set up more NEET exam centres in TN

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to establish adequate/more number of NEET exam centres in Tamil Nadu to enable students appear for the qualifying exam in the state itself, for the next academic year.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Banerjee gave a direction to this effect while disposing of a public interest writ petition from advocate Veerapillai Ramesh of Tiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.

According to the petitioner, the NTA on February 23 invited online applications from the students to write the NEET for admission in medical courses for 2021-22. As many as 255 exam centres had been identified throughout the country. Of them, Tamil Nadu was allotted 28 and Puducherry one. Within a few hours it was declared that all the 29 centres were full.

Challenging this, the petitioner filed the present petition for a direction to the NTA to establish more exam centres in the state.

Disposing of the same, the judges directed the NTA to establish more number of exam centres in the state from the next academic year, as any such direction for the present year at this stage would create unnecessary confusion in the minds of the students. (PTI)

09:17 (IST)24 Mar 2021
240 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities toady

A total of 240 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 120 arrivals and 120 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:14 (IST)24 Mar 2021
Telangana to close down all educational institutes in view of Covid-19 surge

The Telangana government has decided to temporarily close down all schools and educational institutions across the state, starting Wednesday, in view of rising cases of Covid-19, state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced Tuesday.

The decision applies to all hostels, gurukul schools, government and private educational institutions in the state, except medical colleges. Online classes, however, will continue as usual.

After a thorough review of the prevailing situation and keeping in mind the health of students as well as teachers, the government has taken a decision to close all educational institutions in the state from March 24 as a precautionary measure at the request of parents, she said.

09:11 (IST)24 Mar 2021
TN reports 1437 fresh cases, 9 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1437 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,69,804. Among these, Chennai reported 532 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,42,647. The state recorded nine deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,618. Eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 902 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,48,041.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9145. Till date, 5,25,327 males, 3,44,442 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,89,30,484 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 76,128 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.

09:10 (IST)24 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
S K Ponnuthayi, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 “CPM wanted one of its six candidates in the DMK alliance to be a woman. They chose me,” says S K Ponnuthayi. (Photo: Manoj C G)

As many as 40 employees have tested positive at an information technology company near Perungudi in Rajiv Gandhi Salai. As per health officials, initially, four cases were identified, and upon further testing of at least 364 samples, 36 were found positive. All the patients have been isolated and are undergoing treatment. A resident of Thuraipakkam reportedly contracted the virus a couple of days ago, and when officials from the municipal corporation traced his contacts, it led them to the fifth floor of an IT building in the Perungudi zone.

At Thiagarajar colony, on the outskirts of Madurai, CPM Tirupparankundram candidate S K Ponnuthayi’s evening campaign is about to begin. Minutes before she arrives, her husband R Karunanidhi drives in, in an autorickshaw carrying flags along with a few party workers. It’s the same autorickshaw that he rides around town to earn his living. Ponnuthayi, 46, who has had a long career as a CPM) worker, smiles when asked about the photograph of the couple in their autorickshaw that went viral on social media recently.

