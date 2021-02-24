scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 422 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4074.

Updated: February 24, 2021 9:46:18 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 442 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,49,166. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,652. The state recorded six deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,472. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 453 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,32,620.

Attributing reasons to the ongoing pandemic situation, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who presented the 2021-22 interim budget on Tuesday, said the state’s overall outstanding debt may touch Rs 5.70 lakh crore by March 2022. The debt outstanding, as on March 31 this year, is estimated to be Rs 4,85,502.54 crore. Panneerselvam’s budget speech said the debt-GSDP ratio, as on March 31 this year, would be 24.98 pr cent and it would be 26.69 per cent by March 31 next year.

Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2021-22: Key take-ways from deputy CM O Panneerselvam's speech

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

09:46 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Budget: TN’s outstanding debt may touch Rs 5.70 lakh cr by March ’22

Attributing reasons to the ongoing pandemic situation, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who presented the 2021-22 interim budget on Tuesday, said the state’s overall outstanding debt may touch Rs 5.70 lakh crore by March 2022. The debt outstanding, as on March 31 this year, is estimated to be Rs 4,85,502.54 crore.

Panneerselvam’s budget speech said the debt-GSDP ratio, as on March 31 this year, would be 24.98 pr cent and it would be 26.69 per cent by March 31 next year.

The pandemic has led to a sharp decline in the revenue even as the expenditure levels had gone up to protect people’s welfare, he said, describing a situation that forced the government to resort to borrowings that resulted in a higher fiscal deficit. There was an additional expenditure of Rs 12,917 crore for health care and relief works alone.

09:45 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Chennai: DAV group clarifies on exam paper row, says question on farmers’ stir doesn’t reflect institution

The DAV group of schools has issued a statement amid a raging controversy over a question in their exam paper, labelling the farmers protesting in Delhi as ‘violent maniacs’. The question appeared in the second revision examination of an English language paper held for students of Class 10 of DAV Boys Senior Higher Secondary School in Gopalapuram, Chennai.

“We have received feedback from various stakeholders –parents, alumni, teachers and the general public. Ours being a diverse country, it has not been surprising that the feedback has also been quite diverse –from expletive-laden hate messages to solemn support for the institution that has been providing high quality, value-based, affordable education over the last 50 years. The specifically highlighted wordings of the question framed by a teacher do not reflect the institution. However, we do take pride in constantly striving towards making education relevant, contemporary and contextual. We strongly believe in the need to nurture independent thinking amongst children and also abide by the principle and ethos as enshrined in the Indian constitution,” the statement read.

09:24 (IST)24 Feb 2021
TN reports 442 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 442 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,49,166. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,652. The state recorded six deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,472. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 453 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,32,620.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4074. Till date, 5,13,119 males, 3,36,012 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,72,22,248 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,301 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.

09:24 (IST)24 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Telangana school The schools in Telangana for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened from today. (Representational image/ file)

The DAV group of schools has issued a statement amid a raging controversy over a question in their exam paper, labelling the farmers protesting in Delhi as ‘violent maniacs’. The question appeared in the second revision examination of an English language paper held for students of Class 10 of DAV Boys Senior Higher Secondary School in Gopalapuram, Chennai. The response from the school comes a couple of days after the screenshot of the exam paper led to furore on social media, with many claiming that the school had shamed the protesting farmers by labelling them as ‘miscreants’ and ‘violent maniacs’.

Chennai: DAV group clarifies on exam paper row, says question on farmers' stir doesn't reflect institution

The schools in Telangana for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened on February 24 following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar in a meeting held today directed the district level education monitoring committee to monitor the Covid-19 safety measures and protocols taken by the schools at the time of reopening.

Telangana schools for Classes 6 to 8 to reopen today

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad February 22, 23 Highlights

