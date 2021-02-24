Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 422 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 442 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,49,166. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,652. The state recorded six deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,472. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 453 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,32,620.
Attributing reasons to the ongoing pandemic situation, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who presented the 2021-22 interim budget on Tuesday, said the state’s overall outstanding debt may touch Rs 5.70 lakh crore by March 2022. The debt outstanding, as on March 31 this year, is estimated to be Rs 4,85,502.54 crore. Panneerselvam’s budget speech said the debt-GSDP ratio, as on March 31 this year, would be 24.98 pr cent and it would be 26.69 per cent by March 31 next year.
Panneerselvam’s budget speech said the debt-GSDP ratio, as on March 31 this year, would be 24.98 pr cent and it would be 26.69 per cent by March 31 next year.
The pandemic has led to a sharp decline in the revenue even as the expenditure levels had gone up to protect people’s welfare, he said, describing a situation that forced the government to resort to borrowings that resulted in a higher fiscal deficit. There was an additional expenditure of Rs 12,917 crore for health care and relief works alone.
The DAV group of schools has issued a statement amid a raging controversy over a question in their exam paper, labelling the farmers protesting in Delhi as ‘violent maniacs’. The question appeared in the second revision examination of an English language paper held for students of Class 10 of DAV Boys Senior Higher Secondary School in Gopalapuram, Chennai.
“We have received feedback from various stakeholders –parents, alumni, teachers and the general public. Ours being a diverse country, it has not been surprising that the feedback has also been quite diverse –from expletive-laden hate messages to solemn support for the institution that has been providing high quality, value-based, affordable education over the last 50 years. The specifically highlighted wordings of the question framed by a teacher do not reflect the institution. However, we do take pride in constantly striving towards making education relevant, contemporary and contextual. We strongly believe in the need to nurture independent thinking amongst children and also abide by the principle and ethos as enshrined in the Indian constitution,” the statement read.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 4074. Till date, 5,13,119 males, 3,36,012 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,72,22,248 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 51,301 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 257 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 188 are private facilities.
