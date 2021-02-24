Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 422 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 442 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,49,166. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,34,652. The state recorded six deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,472. Five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 453 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,32,620.

Attributing reasons to the ongoing pandemic situation, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who presented the 2021-22 interim budget on Tuesday, said the state’s overall outstanding debt may touch Rs 5.70 lakh crore by March 2022. The debt outstanding, as on March 31 this year, is estimated to be Rs 4,85,502.54 crore. Panneerselvam’s budget speech said the debt-GSDP ratio, as on March 31 this year, would be 24.98 pr cent and it would be 26.69 per cent by March 31 next year.