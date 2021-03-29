scorecardresearch
Monday, March 29, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 2194 fresh cases, 833 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,070.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 29, 2021 9:08:29 am
Chennai, Chennai news, Chennai Covid cases, Chennai coronavirus, IT corridor Covid cases, Perungudi Covid cluster, Indian ExpressFrontline workers stand in queue for a health check up before getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination camp, organised by Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2194 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,79,473. Among these, Chennai reported 833 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,46,339. The state recorded 11 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,670. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1270 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,53,733.

Rahul Gandhi should take the leadership role to unite opposition parties across India to fight the BJP-led government at the Centre, DMK chief M K Stalin said on Sunday at a rally organised by his party and its alliance partners at Salem, the home turf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and an AIADMK stronghold. The DMK chief said only 37 per cent of the people had given the BJP the mandate to form the government. “What does it mean? 63 per cent of people voted for different parties against the BJP front. When we [in Tamil Nadu] ensured the BJP’s defeat with a united secular alliance, it hasn’t happened anywhere else in India. I request you to take the leadership, come forward and lead India,” said Stalin, who also reminded the people that those who vote for the DMK will also be voting to make him the chief minister of the state.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:08 (IST)29 Mar 2021
244 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 244 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 122 arrivals and 122 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

08:46 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Elephant rejuvenation camp concludes in TN

Amid elections and code of conduct in force, the 13th edition of Elephant Rejuvenation Camp concluded at Thekkampatti about 50 km from Coimbatore, without much fanfare.

A total of 26 elephants from various temples and mutts from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp which began on February 8 and ended on Saturday.

An elephant from Sri Andal Temple in Sriviliputhur was sent back after a few days, as the mahout and his assistant were seen hitting it mercilessly reportedly for non-obedience.

As against the normal practice of holding a valedictory function, with presence of State Ministers, to mark the conclusion of the camp and also sending back the elephants in trucks to their respective places, this year it was a low-key affair.

A few officials from HR and CE, Forest and Animal Husbandry department were present during the event, official sources said on Sunday. (PTI)

08:42 (IST)29 Mar 2021
DMK MP A Raja booked for alleged vulgar comments against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

DMK MP A Raja has been booked by the Chennai police over a complaint from the ruling AIADMK for allegedly making vulgar personal remarks against Chief Minister K Palaniswami, a senior official said on Sunday.

The case was filed based on a complaint to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) which was forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police, Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told reporters in Chennai.

“On the basis, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act,” he said, without divulging details.

Earlier, Raja courted a controversy after he allegedly made vulgar personal remarks against Palaniswami during an election campaign, with the AIADMK knocking the doors of the EC with a plea to debar him from campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections.

08:42 (IST)29 Mar 2021
TN reports 2194 fresh cases, 11 deaths as cases continue to surge across the state

Tamil Nadu recorded 2194 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,79,473. Among these, Chennai reported 833 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,46,339. The state recorded 11 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,670. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1270 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,53,733.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,070. Till date, 5,31,110 males, 3,48m327 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,93,47,797 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 85,350 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.

08:38 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

EPS vs Stalin - the two contenders for the top post in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK chief M K Stalin.

M K Stalin was always meant to lead his party, the natural heir of DMK patriarch M Karu­nanidhi. Yet, unusually for a political dynast, he had to wait until age 64 before he could become working president of the DMK in January 2017, and later, party president after the death of his father on August 7, 2018.

READ | EPS vs Stalin – the two contenders for the top post in Tamil Nadu

If Stalin’s was a slow, yet steady, rise to the top post in his party, it was in the most unlikeliest of situations that Edappadi K Palaniswami, among AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa’s loyalists, became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Jayalalithaa died in December 2016, plunging her highly centralised party into ferment, with leaders openly fighting to stake claim to the seat she had left vacant. The fire that began then is yet to be doused.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad March 26 Highlights

