Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 2194 fresh cases, 833 from Chennai alone

Rahul Gandhi should take the leadership role to unite opposition parties across India to fight the BJP-led government at the Centre, DMK chief M K Stalin said on Sunday at a rally organised by his party and its alliance partners at Salem, the home turf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and an AIADMK stronghold. The DMK chief said only 37 per cent of the people had given the BJP the mandate to form the government. “What does it mean? 63 per cent of people voted for different parties against the BJP front. When we [in Tamil Nadu] ensured the BJP’s defeat with a united secular alliance, it hasn’t happened anywhere else in India. I request you to take the leadership, come forward and lead India,” said Stalin, who also reminded the people that those who vote for the DMK will also be voting to make him the chief minister of the state.
A total of 244 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 122 arrivals and 122 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Amid elections and code of conduct in force, the 13th edition of Elephant Rejuvenation Camp concluded at Thekkampatti about 50 km from Coimbatore, without much fanfare.
A total of 26 elephants from various temples and mutts from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp which began on February 8 and ended on Saturday.
An elephant from Sri Andal Temple in Sriviliputhur was sent back after a few days, as the mahout and his assistant were seen hitting it mercilessly reportedly for non-obedience.
As against the normal practice of holding a valedictory function, with presence of State Ministers, to mark the conclusion of the camp and also sending back the elephants in trucks to their respective places, this year it was a low-key affair.
A few officials from HR and CE, Forest and Animal Husbandry department were present during the event, official sources said on Sunday. (PTI)
DMK MP A Raja has been booked by the Chennai police over a complaint from the ruling AIADMK for allegedly making vulgar personal remarks against Chief Minister K Palaniswami, a senior official said on Sunday.
The case was filed based on a complaint to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) which was forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police, Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told reporters in Chennai.
“On the basis, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act,” he said, without divulging details.
Earlier, Raja courted a controversy after he allegedly made vulgar personal remarks against Palaniswami during an election campaign, with the AIADMK knocking the doors of the EC with a plea to debar him from campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2194 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,79,473. Among these, Chennai reported 833 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,46,339. The state recorded 11 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,670. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1270 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,53,733.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,070. Till date, 5,31,110 males, 3,48m327 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,93,47,797 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 85,350 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.