Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 2194 fresh cases, 833 from Chennai alone

Frontline workers stand in queue for a health check up before getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination camp, organised by Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2194 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,79,473. Among these, Chennai reported 833 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,46,339. The state recorded 11 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,670. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1270 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,53,733.

Rahul Gandhi should take the leadership role to unite opposition parties across India to fight the BJP-led government at the Centre, DMK chief M K Stalin said on Sunday at a rally organised by his party and its alliance partners at Salem, the home turf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and an AIADMK stronghold. The DMK chief said only 37 per cent of the people had given the BJP the mandate to form the government. “What does it mean? 63 per cent of people voted for different parties against the BJP front. When we [in Tamil Nadu] ensured the BJP’s defeat with a united secular alliance, it hasn’t happened anywhere else in India. I request you to take the leadership, come forward and lead India,” said Stalin, who also reminded the people that those who vote for the DMK will also be voting to make him the chief minister of the state.