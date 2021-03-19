Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases cross 6000 as TN reports 989 fresh cases, including 394 from Chennai

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 989 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,63,363. Among these, Chennai reported 394 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,40,245. The state recorded nine deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,573. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 569 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,44,568.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, two announcements in the last leg by the AIADMK government seem to be paying off for it: a decision to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by women’s self-help groups from cooperative banks, unions; and loans taken against jewels up to six sovereigns from agriculture cooperative institutions by farmers. The waivers have been welcomed by farmers in the Cauvery delta region, hit hard by storms, and the Covid lockdown that derailed food supply chains and markets. The state government claims Rs 12,110 crore worth of loans have already been waived, with around 16 lakh farmers benefiting.
DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his party’s manifesto for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
The AIADMK has now given a slew of assurances and people knew which of those could be honoured and and several of its promises cannot be fulfilled, Stalin said in his campaign at Gummidipoondi near Chennai.
“A manifesto has been released on ruling party’s which is a copy of DMK’s manifesto,” he said adding the AIADMK’s promises made ahead of 2011 and 2016 assembly polls have not been kept.
A new scheme for Dalit empowerment, welfare measures for socially and economically backward sections and continuation of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu were the highlights of the Telangana budget for 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.
“In this budget, a new scheme named CM Dalit Empowerment Programme is proposed with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. These benefits will accrue to the Scheduled Castes following the introduction of this new programme. In the financial year 2021-22, I am proposing total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore. Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1,69,383.44 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 29,046.77 crore. Revenue surplus in the Budget is estimated at Rs 6,743.50 crore and the estimated fiscal deficit is Rs 45,509.60 crore,’’ he said.
A sum of Rs 21,306.85 crore has been allocated to SCs Special Development Fund and Rs 12,304.23 crore towards the STs Development Fund. For the Backward Classes Welfare department, Rs 5,522 crore has been allocated and Rs 1,602 crore has been earmarked for minority welfare.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 6222. Till date, 5,21,520 males, 3,41,808 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,85,57,485 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 72,025 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
