Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases cross 6000 as TN reports 989 fresh cases, including 394 from Chennai

A corporation official checks the temperature of a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 989 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,63,363. Among these, Chennai reported 394 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,40,245. The state recorded nine deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,573. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 569 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,44,568.



Ahead of the Assembly elections, two announcements in the last leg by the AIADMK government seem to be paying off for it: a decision to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by women’s self-help groups from cooperative banks, unions; and loans taken against jewels up to six sovereigns from agriculture cooperative institutions by farmers. The waivers have been welcomed by farmers in the Cauvery delta region, hit hard by storms, and the Covid lockdown that derailed food supply chains and markets. The state government claims Rs 12,110 crore worth of loans have already been waived, with around 16 lakh farmers benefiting.