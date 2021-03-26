scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 10,000 as state records 1779 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,487. Till date, 5,27,343 males, 3,45,841 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 26, 2021 9:13:05 am
Chennai, Chennai temple, covid-19A guard checks a woman's temperature at a temple in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1779 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,73,219. Among these, Chennai reported 664 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,43,954. The state recorded 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,641. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1027 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,091.

An Independent candidate from Madurai South constituency in Tamil Nadu is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the state Assembly elections. Thulam Saravanan (Saravanan R as per the affidavit), who works as a reporter in a local daily, is contesting from Madurai South, where more than 13 candidates are in the fray. Saravanan, who is contesting on a dustbin symbol, has promised to provide a mini-helicopter, Rs 1 crore to every household, a robot for homemakers to do household work, and 100 sovereigns of gold for women when they get married.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:13 (IST)26 Mar 2021
235 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 253 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 117 arrivals and 118 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

08:59 (IST)26 Mar 2021
TN reports 1779 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1779 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,73,219. Among these, Chennai reported 664 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,43,954. The state recorded 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,641. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1027 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,091.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,487. Till date, 5,27,343 males, 3,45,841 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,90,92,221 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 80,761 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.

08:49 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Thanga Tamilselvan, O Pannerselvam, Bodinaykkanur constituency, tamil nadu assembly elections, sasikala tamil nadu polls, dhinakaran tamil nadu polls, indian express Thanga Tamilselvan ironing clothes as part of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (Express photo)

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, has come up with a technique that might prevent people from slipping from the footboards of buses and getting run over subsequently. The corporation has fixed auto-retractable rails on the sides of some of the buses. The rails will lower themselves automatically when the busses pass over a speed breaker on the road.

READ | MTC buses get auto-retractable rails to avert accidents

Thanga Tamilselvan, a former Rajya Sabha MP and three-time MLA, is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, from Bodinayakkanur constituency in the Theni district. Tamilsevan was earlier in the AIADMK, where Pannerselvam was his arch-rival. He then moved to AMMK, and is now a DMK candidate. His last electoral battle was in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he lost to P Raveendranath, the son of O Panneerselvam.

READ | AIADMK cadre has no faith in EPS-OPS; Sasikala victim of Dhinkaran’s conspiracy: Thanga Tamilselvan

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad March 24, 25 Highlights

