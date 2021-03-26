Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 10,000 as state records 1779 fresh cases, 11 deaths

A guard checks a woman's temperature at a temple in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1779 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,73,219. Among these, Chennai reported 664 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,43,954. The state recorded 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,641. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1027 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,091.

An Independent candidate from Madurai South constituency in Tamil Nadu is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the state Assembly elections. Thulam Saravanan (Saravanan R as per the affidavit), who works as a reporter in a local daily, is contesting from Madurai South, where more than 13 candidates are in the fray. Saravanan, who is contesting on a dustbin symbol, has promised to provide a mini-helicopter, Rs 1 crore to every household, a robot for homemakers to do household work, and 100 sovereigns of gold for women when they get married.