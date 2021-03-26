Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 10,000 as state records 1779 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1779 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,73,219. Among these, Chennai reported 664 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,43,954. The state recorded 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,641. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1027 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,091.
An Independent candidate from Madurai South constituency in Tamil Nadu is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the state Assembly elections. Thulam Saravanan (Saravanan R as per the affidavit), who works as a reporter in a local daily, is contesting from Madurai South, where more than 13 candidates are in the fray. Saravanan, who is contesting on a dustbin symbol, has promised to provide a mini-helicopter, Rs 1 crore to every household, a robot for homemakers to do household work, and 100 sovereigns of gold for women when they get married.
A total of 253 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 117 arrivals and 118 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1779 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,73,219. Among these, Chennai reported 664 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,43,954. The state recorded 11 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,641. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1027 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,091.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,487. Till date, 5,27,343 males, 3,45,841 females and 35 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,90,92,221 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 80,761 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 259 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 190 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.