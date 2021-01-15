Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Jallikattu underway at Madurai’s Palamedu

A total of 655 bull tamers at Alanganallur, 651 at Avaniyapuram, and 430 at Palamedu have been declared fit for the first phase. (Express/file)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Day 2 of Pongal, Jallikattu (bull taming) event is underway at Madurai’s Palaimedu. The event was inaugurated at 8 am by State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, R B Udhaya Kumar. A total of 800 bulls and 651 bull tamers will be participating today.

As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, the number of players competing should not exceed 150 and COVID negative certificates are mandatory for the players. Meanwhile, the number of spectators should not to be more than 50 per cent of the gathering.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing leader Udhyanidhi Stalin visited Avaniyapuram to take part in the Pongal celebrations and watch Jallikattu on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Gandhi alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress the Tamil spirit and that is the worst thing they can do to the country. Gandhi said he flew down from Delhi to witness the hugely popular event “because I think Tamil culture, Tamil language (and) Tamil history are essential for the future of India and need to be respected by everybody” in the country.