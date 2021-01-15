scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Jallikattu underway at Madurai’s Palamedu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, the number of players competing should not exceed 150 and COVID negative certificates are mandatory for the players.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 15, 2021 9:49:15 am
Jallikattu, Jallikattu 2021 dates, Jallikattu registration, Jallikattu Covid rules, Jallikattu tokens, indian express, tamil nadu newsA total of 655 bull tamers at Alanganallur, 651 at Avaniyapuram, and 430 at Palamedu have been declared fit for the first phase. (Express/file)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Day 2 of Pongal, Jallikattu (bull taming) event is underway at Madurai’s Palaimedu. The event was inaugurated at 8 am by State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, R B Udhaya Kumar. A total of 800 bulls and 651 bull tamers will be participating today.

As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, the number of players competing should not exceed 150 and COVID negative certificates are mandatory for the players. Meanwhile, the number of spectators should not to be more than 50 per cent of the gathering.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing leader Udhyanidhi Stalin visited Avaniyapuram to take part in the Pongal celebrations and watch Jallikattu on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Gandhi alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress the Tamil spirit and that is the worst thing they can do to the country. Gandhi said he flew down from Delhi to witness the hugely popular event “because I think Tamil culture, Tamil language (and) Tamil history are essential for the future of India and need to be respected by everybody” in the country.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:49 (IST)15 Jan 2021
TN reports 665 fresh cases, 4 deaths as cases continue to decline in the state

Tamil Nadu recorded 665 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,28,952. Among these, Chennai reported 195 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,566.

The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,246. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 826 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,10,218.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 6488. Till date, 5,01,048 males, 3,27,870 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,50,68,940 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,681 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 249 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 181 are private facilities.

09:38 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Jallikattu underway at Palamedu

Jallikattu (bull taming) event is underway at Madurai’s Palaimedu. The event was inaugurated at 8 am by State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, R B Udhaya Kumar. A total of 800 bulls and 651 bull tamers will be participating today.

As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, the number of players competing should not exceed 150 and COVID negative certificates are mandatory for the players. Meanwhile, the number of spectators should not to be more than 50 per cent of the gathering.

09:38 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Pongal celebrations, Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Rahul Gandhi, Pongal, Rahul Gandhi Madurai Rahul Gandhi scoops rice into a pot as the traditional sweet Pongal is being prepared.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to destroy the diverse culture of the country and invoked Tamil spirit, hours after watching a Jallikattu event – a bull-taming sport held as part of Pongal celebrations – near Madurai on Thursday. “They believe they can suppress the emotions of Tamil people, they believe they can crush the language of the Tamil people, they can suppress the spirit of the Tamil people,” Rahul told reporters after a visit to the famous Jallikattu arena at Avaniyapuram. “I came here to give them a message that nobody can suppress the Tamil spirit. Suppressing the Tamil spirit is the worst thing you can do to this country as this is the essence and soul of India.”

Telangana police arrested another Chinese national in connection with the ongoing probe into the instant online loan apps case. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, addressing the media on Wednesday, said that 26-year-old HE Jian alias Mark, a native of Jiangxi in China, was picked up from Thane in Maharashtra.

