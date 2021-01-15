Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Jallikattu underway at Madurai’s Palamedu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Day 2 of Pongal, Jallikattu (bull taming) event is underway at Madurai’s Palaimedu. The event was inaugurated at 8 am by State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, R B Udhaya Kumar. A total of 800 bulls and 651 bull tamers will be participating today.
As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, the number of players competing should not exceed 150 and COVID negative certificates are mandatory for the players. Meanwhile, the number of spectators should not to be more than 50 per cent of the gathering.
Also Read | Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu govt lays down Covid rules, bull tamers say ill-planned
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing leader Udhyanidhi Stalin visited Avaniyapuram to take part in the Pongal celebrations and watch Jallikattu on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Gandhi alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress the Tamil spirit and that is the worst thing they can do to the country. Gandhi said he flew down from Delhi to witness the hugely popular event “because I think Tamil culture, Tamil language (and) Tamil history are essential for the future of India and need to be respected by everybody” in the country.
Tamil Nadu recorded 665 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,28,952. Among these, Chennai reported 195 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,566.
The state recorded four deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,246. All four of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 826 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,10,218.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 6488. Till date, 5,01,048 males, 3,27,870 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,50,68,940 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,681 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 249 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 181 are private facilities.
