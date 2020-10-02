Chennai Hyderbad Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL records 3.6L footfall; Sero survey in Telangana reveals slow pace in disease spread

Operations began in a phased manner in Chennai from Setember 7. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Thursday announced that a total of 3,60,193 passengers have availed metro services in the city, after services were resumed in a phased manner from September 7, with 22,065 passengers having travelled on September 30.

While services along the Blue line between Chennai Airport and Washermenpet had resumed on September 7, services along the Green line connecting St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu had resumed on September 9.

The second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor the transmission of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana, conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition(NIN) as part of its nation-wide survey, has concluded that “the spread of disease is occuring at a slow pace, which could be because of appropriate measures.”

The sero-prevalence study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.