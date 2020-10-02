scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
Chennai Hyderbad Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL records 3.6L footfall; Sero survey in Telangana reveals slow pace in disease spread

Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: The sero-prevalence study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 2, 2020 9:24:23 am
Chennai Metro, Chennai, CMRLOperations began in a phased manner in Chennai from Setember 7. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Thursday announced that a total of 3,60,193 passengers have availed metro services in the city, after services were resumed in a phased manner from September 7, with 22,065 passengers having travelled on September 30.

While services along the Blue line between Chennai Airport and Washermenpet had resumed on September 7, services along the Green line connecting St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu had resumed on September 9.

The second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor the transmission of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana, conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition(NIN) as part of its nation-wide survey, has concluded that “the spread of disease is occuring at a slow pace, which could be because of appropriate measures.”

The sero-prevalence study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:24 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Chennai, Coimbatore record highest cases among districts

09:23 (IST)02 Oct 2020
With 5,688 new Covid-19 cases, TN tally crosses six lakh mark

Tamil Nadu’s novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 6,03,290 after it recorded 5,688 fresh cases. The number of recoveries reached 5, 47,335 after 5,516 patients were discharged on Thursday.

The state recorded 66 deaths, taking the toll to 9,586. Among the deceased, nine had no comorbidities. In the past 24 hours, a total of 87,647 samples have been tested taking the total number of samples tested to 74,41,697. There are 46,369 active cases in the state.

Till date, a total of 11,06,035 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 6,631 of them have tested positive.

09:22 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Spread of disease is occurring at slow pace, reveals sero survey in Telangana

The second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor the transmission of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana, conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) as part of its nation-wide survey, has concluded that “the spread of disease is occuring at a slow pace, which could be because of appropriate measures.” 

The sero-prevalence study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy. The study revealed that 83 persons were positive (SARS Cov 2 IgG antibodies) out of 454 persons tested in Jangaon. Similarly, in Nalgonda, 47 persons emerged positive out of 422 persons tested. In Kamareddy district, 30 persons (ie; 0.9 percent) of the total 433 persons tested for SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies were positive as against 0.25 percent recorded in the first round. 

The baseline survey was conducted in May 2020 in 3 districts of Telangana le., Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. The second round SARS-Cov-2 sero-prevalence survey was carried out on 26 and 27 August 2020 in the same districts and same villages.

The NIN has suggested that large numbers of people are still susceptible to SARS-Cov-2 infection. Hence all appropriate personal protection measures like wearing of the mask, personal hygiene and social distancing may be continued.

09:19 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Their love bloomed with every “Hi” and “Hello” on the quiet lane outside their homes. They soon moved to Facebook, spending hours getting to know each other, growing closer. Then there were the phone calls, with bills running upto Rs 1,500 a month. And finally, on June 10, they got married.

READ | In Hyderabad, caste turns love story into a story of hate and murder

The Hyderabad home of computer engineer Avanti may be a world away from Hathras in UP — roiled by a Dalit girl’s assault and murder allegedly by upper-caste men — but that evening, the distance seemed to disappear.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Chennai police extends ban on gatherings of over 5 people in public places till Oct 31

Two of Avanti’s uncles reached their house, called the couple out and forced them into a car before speeding away, according to police. On the way, while they switched cars, Avanti managed to escape and alert the police, who later found 28-year-old Hemanth Kumar’s body about 20 km away from the house — he had been strangled to death.

In a sign that the leadership tussle in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is to continue, the party failed to nominate a CM candidate for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections in its executive meeting on Monday.

READ | AIADMK meet: CM name for 2021 state polls on October 7

Addressing reporters after the meet, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said party coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami would together announce the CM candidate on October 7.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 30 October 1 Highlights

