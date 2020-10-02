Chennai Hyderbad Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL records 3.6L footfall; Sero survey in Telangana reveals slow pace in disease spread

Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Thursday announced that a total of 3,60,193 passengers have availed metro services in the city, after services were resumed in a phased manner from September 7, with 22,065 passengers having travelled on September 30.
While services along the Blue line between Chennai Airport and Washermenpet had resumed on September 7, services along the Green line connecting St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu had resumed on September 9.
Tamil Nadu’s novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 6,03,290 after it recorded 5,688 fresh cases. The number of recoveries reached 5, 47,335 after 5,516 patients were discharged on Thursday.
The state recorded 66 deaths, taking the toll to 9,586. Among the deceased, nine had no comorbidities. In the past 24 hours, a total of 87,647 samples have been tested taking the total number of samples tested to 74,41,697. There are 46,369 active cases in the state.
Of the total cases, Chennai reported 1,289 cases. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has 1,68,689 Covid-19 cases.
Till date, a total of 11,06,035 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 6,631 of them have tested positive.
The second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor the transmission of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana, conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) as part of its nation-wide survey, has concluded that “the spread of disease is occuring at a slow pace, which could be because of appropriate measures.”
The sero-prevalence study was conducted in districts of Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy. The study revealed that 83 persons were positive (SARS Cov 2 IgG antibodies) out of 454 persons tested in Jangaon. Similarly, in Nalgonda, 47 persons emerged positive out of 422 persons tested. In Kamareddy district, 30 persons (ie; 0.9 percent) of the total 433 persons tested for SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies were positive as against 0.25 percent recorded in the first round.
The baseline survey was conducted in May 2020 in 3 districts of Telangana le., Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. The second round SARS-Cov-2 sero-prevalence survey was carried out on 26 and 27 August 2020 in the same districts and same villages.
The NIN has suggested that large numbers of people are still susceptible to SARS-Cov-2 infection. Hence all appropriate personal protection measures like wearing of the mask, personal hygiene and social distancing may be continued.
