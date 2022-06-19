scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Tamil Nadu team to meet Jal Shakti Minister on Mekedatu project: CM MK Stalin

The Chief Minister claimed that the proposed Mekedatu project would prevent Tamil Nadu from exercising its rights on the river water.

By: PTI | Chennai |
June 19, 2022 7:28:42 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File)

Wondering if the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is empowered to discuss Karnataka’s Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river at its meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday contended that the decision to discuss the subject is “arbitrary and illegal.”

Expressing shock over CWMA chairman S K Haldar’s remarks in Thanjavur that the matter would be discussed at the meeting on June 23, Stalin sought to know if Haldar has “powers to make arbitrary decisions.”The CWMA does not have powers to discuss a subject that has already been taken to the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

“Knowing about this and announcing to discuss the issue are illegal,” Stalin claimed.

Hence, it has been decided to send a legislature party delegation under State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan to New Delhi to convey people’s anguish to the Centre. “We have sought appointment from the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The panel will very soon visit Delhi and convey the people’s anguish caused by Haldar’s announcement in Thanjavur,” he said. Tamil Nadu would not allow the construction of the dam and would fight against it in the Supreme Court, Stalin said. “Tamil Nadu’s legal battle will continue and this government will fight for its rights over our livelihood issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the proposed project would prevent Tamil Nadu from exercising its rights on the river water. Besides it would reduce the quantum of water meant for the State and this would tantamount to deceiving the farmers, he said and added that the denial of water is against the principles of cooperative federalism.

Also Read |Bommai’s remarks on Tamil Nadu CM unacceptable, we have no intent to politicise Mekedatu: Minister

He has been consistently opposing the neighbouring Karnataka’s attempt to build the dam and even took up the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. An all-party delegation called on Modi and apprised him about Tamil Nadu’s concerns and the State Assembly passed a resolution against the proposed dam.

“Yet, Karnataka has not given up on its stubborn stand,” Stalin said.

Claiming that his counterpart Basavaraj Bommai was in Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre, Stalin said “the BJP-led government should not yield. I hope the Centre will uphold the principles of cooperative federalism.

