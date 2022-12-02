Tamil Nadu tea seller celebrates Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary by giving gifts to sanitation workers

A huge crowd thronged a tea shop in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Friday as it marked the 62nd birth anniversary of Silk Smitha, perhaps the most celebrated actress in the history of southern cinema.

At the entrance of Priya Tea Stall, at Akilmedu Main Road in Sait Colony, stood a poster of the queen of sensuality, with a garland hung around it. As part of the celebration, delicious kesari was distributed among the crowd and sanitation workers were provided with gift hampers by the shopkeeper, K Kumar (45), an ardent fan of the actress.

“Like how we celebrate the birthday of our children, I have been celebrating the birthday of Silk Smitha all these years. I like her a lot. I like her facial expressions. When I was young I was not able to organise a grand celebration because of my financial condition, but now since I am able to do it, I am doing it in a grand manner. Today, we provided free dhotis and sarees to 50 sanitary workers. This was done with the support of 15 of my friends. Every year on her birthday, I used to provide sweets to my customers. But this time my daughter told me to help sanitation workers and we did it as per her wish,” Kumar told indianexpress.com.

Kumar’s shop is decked up with several pictures of Silk Smitha. He says people used to look down on him and insult him for having a craze for the actress.

“Everybody likes her but people are hesitant to come forward to celebrate something like this. I have worked in the film industry for some time. I have heard a lot about her helping others in the industry. I was naturally attracted to her. When she died in 1996, I was not able to attend her funeral. At the Kumarapalayam Saraswathi theatre in Namakkal district, a giant cut-out was erected as a tribute to her. We offered a garland and paid our respects. My family supports me and says that unlike a few people who are addicted to alcohol, tobacco or other harmful things, I am doing something noble, and they are proud of me,” he said.

Kumar’s family includes his wife, two daughters and a son. His elder daughter is studying law, while the younger daughter is in Class 12 and his son is in Class 8.