Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Steps will be taken to solve problems faced by tea industry: Tamil Nadu FM Palanivel Thiagarajan

It was the duty of the government to fulfill the needs of the farmers with subsidy and and give produces to the people at affordable rates, the Finance Minister said said.

ptrTamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. (File)

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday assured the planters that steps would be taken to identify the problems being faced by tea industry.

The Finance department would go through the situation and a solution would be found in the next financial year, Thiagarajan said, while addressing the 129th annual general meeting of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) here.

The agricultural sector was doing well in the State and the farmers were playing major role in the economy, he said.



Meanwhile, Jeffry Rebello was elected as UPASI president for the year 2022-23 and Shreedharan Chandran as vice president at the annual general meeting.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:12:58 pm
