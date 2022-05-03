Tamil Nadu: Tangedco to ensure zero power cuts amid board exams

With the residents of Tamil Nadu gasping for air during frequent power cuts amid the scorching summer, an announcement by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to benefit the student community who would be taking their board examinations in the upcoming days has brought some cheer among the students, parents and other stakeholders.

According to an advisory issued by the department, all the chief engineers of the all the distributions regions, including Chennai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli, have been directed to maintain uninterrupted power at examination centres from May 5 to May 31 as students of Classes X, XI and XII would be taking up examinations.

The officials have been directed to ensure there are no power cuts during the night hours as well during this period to enable the students to prepare for their examinations. Tangedco said three phased uninterrupted power supply should be maintained at all the feeders connecting the examination centres. Further, a field staff would be deputed and made available to attend any emergency work from 7 am till the completion of the exams.

Other departments, including metro water, highways, BSNL/private telecoms have been instructed to get prior permission before carrying out any digging work to avoid damage to UG cables of Tangedco so as to maintain steady power supply.

“Any planned shutdown, maintenance of work of sub-stations, feeders and distribution transformers shall not be carried out during the examination period,” the circular issued by the department noted.

The officials have also been instructed to keep alternate power supply to the examination centres ready in case there is any power disruption.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Girija Balaji, mother of Sri Nivetha, a Class X student of a private school in Keelkattalai, said she is happy that the government has made the announcement that will help students concentrate on their exams. “I thank the government for this announcement. This is a very crucial period for the students who would be appearing for their board exams. We have been witnessing unannounced power cuts on a regular basis now. Not all houses have inverter back-ups. Many students of both government and private institutes have suffered a lot due to the power cuts, especially at night, so regular power supply will enable them to focus more on their exams,” she said.

A Devaneyan, a Chennai-based Child rights activist, said the government needs to ensure that these announcements are implemented in every corner of the state and not just on paper.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the announcement. As adults, we ourselves are not able to stay in a place for more than five minutes without a fan then think about the plight of the students. In the past few days, I have seen many students getting stressed due to the power cuts. Last-minute revision is a habit of several students and if there is a power cut, it will sort of create anxiety among them. We must remember that these students are going to appear for their exams physically after the Covid-19 break and they need to be in a clear frame of mind,” he said.

Devaneyan added that the government should set up a dedicated toll free number for students and parents to inform the officers immediately if there is a power cut in their area and the numbers should be put out on social media pages to bring more awareness among the public.

The public examinations for Class XII are scheduled to begin from May 5. Similarly, students of Class XI will appear for the exams from May 10 and those of Class X from May 6. As many as 25 lakh students of Classes X, XI and XII will appear for the examinations.