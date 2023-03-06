Tamil Nadu: Survey underway on migrant workers; LJP chief Chirag Paswan meets Governor Ravi

In the wake of alleged rumours that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, state Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan Monday said officials were closely engaging with migrant labourers. He added that each district administration was carrying out a survey to gather information on migrant labourers. The minister said around six lakh migrant labourers are currently working in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchirapalli, Ganesan said Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed officials of the labour department, local bodies, the police and other stakeholders to take steps to protect workers, especially in areas like Tiruppur, Erode, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris.

He said a committee headed by Bihar rural secretary D Balamurugan has expressed its satisfaction with the safety measures implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan Monday reached Tamil Nadu. While addressing reporters, the Lok Sabha MP said that migrants from Bihar were feeling unsafe in Tamil Nadu. He discussed the issue with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and apprise the Centre.

“I also told him (Governor) that the people of Tamil Nadu have always been very loving, caring, and affectionate. They have given such love and affection to my father Ram Vilas Paswan. During multiple visits to Tamil Nadu, I have received the same kind of love. Having said that, there are a few anti-social elements who try to create a divide among people of various languages, regions and religions. Those people need to be caught… They are the ones who are adding fuel to the fire by circulating these rumours via social media,” he said.

Chirag Paswan said the Governor assured them that correct information would be sent to the Union government.

In a message to political leaders, the LJP chief said it was their responsibility to hold the country together. “Our country is known for its unity in diversity. So it is the responsibility of us as leaders not to add fuel to the fire,” he said.

“I hope in the coming days, the whole issue will be resolved. The people of my state have contributed a lot to the development of Tamil Nadu and Tamils, as well, have provided love to our people. I want this brotherhood to continue,” Chirag Paswan said, adding that he attempted to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin but was not provided with an appointment.