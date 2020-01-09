Tamil Nadu sub-inspector shot dead by a two-member gang at TN-Kerala border

Special sub-inspector Wilson was shot dead at Kaliyakkavilai town near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. Special sub-inspector Wilson was shot dead at Kaliyakkavilai town near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

A Tamil Nadu police officer was shot dead at Kaliyakkavilai town near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu Thursday. The incident took place at the Padanthalumoodu inter-state border check post on Wednesday night when a two-member gang opened fire on special sub-Inspector Wilson (56).

According to reports, the gang fired four rounds at the on-duty officer causing grievous injury on his chest, abdomen and a leg. Hearing the sound of gunfire, the local residents rushed to the check-post and found Wilson lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the Kaliyakkavilai police station and Wilson was immediately taken to a private hospital in Marthandam where he was declared dead. His body was later sent to Government Medical College in Aasaripallam for postmortem.

There are CCTV visuals of potential culprits doing the rounds. Apparently, a mosque nearby had identified two miscreants running into the mosque through their CCTV and had shared the same with the police. Police are tightlipped on the issue and there is no official word yet. Local television channels claim that the police have identified two persons involved in the killing. According to reports, Wilson was hospitalized for two months following an accident and had resumed his duties from the beginning of January. He was set to retire from the department in five months. Wilson is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Kanyakumari Collector Prashanth M.Wadnere, Superintendent of Police N Srinath visited the spot and carried out further inquiries. Since Wednesday, both the TN and Kerala police have been on the hunt to nab the accused. Four special teams have been formed and they are conducting door to door searches in nearby districts of Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. All the check-posts in the surrounding areas of the town and in Kerala have been put on high alert.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu DGP Jalad K Tripathi reached the spot and is in touch with Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera and other Kerala officials.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy assured that the accused will be nabbed soon and strong action will be taken against them. Edappadi also promised a government job for kin of the deceased on compassionate grounds. Political parties like MDMK, Congress, and PMK have condemned the incident and said the culture of gun violence should be eradicated from Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd