Russia invasion: Stalin says TN govt will bear travel expenses of students stuck in Ukraine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the state government would bear the cost of bringing back students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

Around 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants, are stranded in Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to arrange special flights like the Vande Bharath Mission to immediately evacuate Tamil Nadu students. In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, “I request the Government of India to arrange for Special Mission flights like Vande Bharath Mission to evacuate them from various parts of Ukraine.”

“We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting for their urgent evacuation. However, it has come to our notice that airports in Ukraine are closed. They are in need of our support to be brought back to India safely,” the CM said in the letter.

The Tamil Nadu government has also opened 24×7 help desks and appointed a state nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils, to coordinate with the Centre, their families and the district administration. Stalin also requested the Centre to appoint a nodal officer, to coordinate with the state.

“Considering the high number of Tamilians in Ukraine, it is requested that a Nodal Officer may be nominated for coordination with the Tamil Nadu government. I request the government of India to take up this issue with the authorities there for evacuating them out of Ukraine immediately,” Stalin urged Jaishankar.