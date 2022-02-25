MK Stalin urges Centre to take steps to evacuate 5,000 TN students stranded in Ukraine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday appealed to the Centre to arrange special flights like the Vande Bharath Mission to immediately evacuate Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine, following the Russian offensive against the Eastern European country.

Urging the Centre to take up the matter with the authorities there immediately, Stalin said, “I request the Government of India to arrange for Special Mission flights like Vande Bharath Mission to evacuate them from various parts of Ukraine.”

“I solicit your urgent action in this regard,” he said in a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a copy of which was made available to the media.

The Chief Minister said about 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants from the state were now stranded in Ukraine.

“We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting for their urgent evacuation. However, it has come to our notice that airports in Ukraine are closed. They are in need of our support to be brought back to India safely,” the chief minister said in the letter.

For its part, the state government has opened 24×7 help desks and appointed a state Nodal Officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine to coordinate with the government of India, their families and district administration.

“Considering the high number of Tamilians in Ukraine it is requested that a Nodal Officer may be nominated for coordination with the Tamil Nadu government. I request the government of India to take up this issue with the authorities there for evacuating them out of Ukraine immediately,” Stalin urged Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, with Ukraine closing its airspace to civilian flights following Russia’s military action in that country, the state government has appealed to the stranded students not to venture out but remain in touch with the Indian embassy there, a senior official said.

The sudden closure of airspace and mounting tension has made the students and their parents in the state panicky.

“We have asked the students stranded in Ukraine not to venture out but remain in constant touch with the Indian embassy there,” Jacintha Lazarus, director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, told PTI.