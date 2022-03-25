Tamil Nadu: Students booked after video shows them consuming alcohol in moving bus

A video of a bunch of school students consuming alcohol on a moving bus which was headed from Thachhur to Vallipuram in the Chengalpet district in Tamil Nadu has created ripples with many slamming the students for indulging in such acts in full public view.

Initially, it was believed that it is an old video but later officials confirmed that it was taken a week ago. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chengalpet district Collector Rahul Nadh A R said the students belong to Class XI and XII of a government school near P V Kulathur.

“The incident happened a week ago. As soon as we saw the video, we initiated the necessary action. Some of the students are juveniles, around 17 years, and some of them are above 18 years. We have registered cases against the minors under the J J (Juvenile Justice) Act and others have been booked for disrupting public peace,” he said.

The collector added that the students have been provided a counselling session and the drivers and conductors have been directed to stay vigilant and inform the school headmaster or other officials and make sure they avoid these kinds of incidents in the future.