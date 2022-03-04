Tamil Nadu: Teacher held for sexual harassment after student tries to die by suicide

A girl student of Class XI of a private school in Virudachalam in the Cuddalore district attempted to die by suicide on March 1 by jumping from the first floor of the school building following an alleged incident of sexual harassment by her school teacher. The accused was arrested Wednesday after the girl filed a complaint.

The Virudachalam All Women Police said the girl suffered injuries and was rushed to the government hospital. She was later referred to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry for further treatment.

When the police questioned the girl, she told them that the teacher had been sending her inappropriate messages and had asked her to spend time with him in the school hence, unable to bear the sexual torture any further, the girl wanted to die by suicide.

“The girl filed a complaint and based on that, we inquired and booked the 34-year-old teacher of the school under the POCSO Act and also under Section 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of the IPC and under Section 67 of the IT Act. He was arrested Wednesday and later remanded,” a police official said.