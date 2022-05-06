Tamil Nadu: Student in Class X for two straight years despite pandemic all-pass

A 16-year-old student in Tamil Nadu who, along with all of his classmates, was declared “passed” in the Class X board examination in 2021 had been studying in the same class this academic year without knowing that he had been promoted.

The matter came to light a few days ago when the school near Gudiyatham in Vellore district issued hall tickets for Class X students for their board examinations starting on Friday. The headmaster and two teachers of the school have been suspended over the incident.

In view of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that all Class X students of the 2020-21 batch would be promoted, noting that there would be no grade or marks and that mark sheets would have just “all-pass” printed on them. Despite this, the student, son of a daily-wage labourer, did not know he had cleared the examination.

Chief educational officer K Munusamy, who conducted an inquiry and suspended the headmaster and two teachers for their negligence, told indianexpress.com that neither the parents nor the teachers of the school with over 500 students had flagged the issue for the past one year.

“The boy also remained silent. We are unable to figure out how this happened. The student must have seen his friends moving to the next class but even then, he did not raise any questions,” Munusamy said.

According to Munusamy, neither the student nor his parents wanted him to join Class XI. He said the student told him that he preferred to join an Industrial Training Institute.